Is The Nintendo Switch Pro In The Works?

In the video game new industry, there are certain stories that can be labeled “I’ll believe it when it comes out”. For example, Beyond Good & Evil 2? Yeah, “I’ll believe it when it comes out”, because that game has been in developmental heck for decades now. But it’s hardly the only thing to be put into that category. A more recent entry into that “category” is that of the Nintendo Switch Pro. The “improved version of the Switch” has been rumored for almost as long as the Switch has been out in stores! Yet, it’s never been confirmed, and it’s never been shown, and yet, people still talk about it!!!!

Can you tell we’re angry about this? Good. Because we are. As another “insider” by the name of Nate The Hate is dropping” new details” about the potential console. He was called out on Twitter for saying things about the system, as one person said he was selling a “scam”. Only for Nate to turn it around and say that the person will feel stupid when the Nintendo Switch Pro comes out “in the first half of 2023”.

Obviously, there’s no definitive proof of this actually happening, but he sure seems to believe it. He wouldn’t be the only one too, as all sorts of reports about the Switch Pro have emerged over the years. Not the least of which was a major report by none other than Bloomberg stating that the console would be announced soon. That was last year, and it didn’t happen.

Now, on an objective level, could Nintendo be working on a Switch Pro? Absolutely, it’s even possible they were working on one when the Switch launched as they wanted to make an “improved version” not unlike what they did with the Nintendo 3DS XL system they did. But there is a few catches here. First, instead of a Switch Pro getting announced and released, we instead go the Nintendo Switch OLED. Why would they make that instead of the Pro if they were working on it?

Second, the biggest drawback to possibly doing the Switch Pro is that of the semiconductor shortage that’s going on right now. It’s affecting all the major platforms, and just as important, it’s restricting how many can be made. The Switch, PS5, and the Xbox Series S/X have all had to go and lower their projections for the year due to the shortage of available units. So until that’s done, making a Nintendo Switch Pro would be foolish as that would likely cut even more into the sales of the platform overall.

Nintendo has honestly been coy about the possibility of the improved system. But let us be clear here. Until they confirm it’s coming? IT’S NOT COMING!!!

