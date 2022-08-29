Starfield To Be Double The Size Of Other Bethesda Titles?

When you think about Bethesda, you honestly think of their massive RPGs that they’ve made that have boggled the mind and helped redefine the industry in various ways. You think of Fallout 3 and how the post-apocalyptic landscape changed the face of certain open-world titles. Or you think of Skyrim and how the MASSIVE RPG showcased how you can have a big world so full of content that you can enjoy it for years. Then re-released it to every possible system because why not? Anyway, the next title for Bethesda that many are anxious for is Starfield. A game which will apparently put the other titles they’ve made to shame according to one member of the dev team

Specifically, we’re talking about the composer for the game, Inon Zur, who was asked about the size of the game in terms of all you can do and go to, and they noted that it would be about twice the size of any previous title that Betheda has made. So twice the size of their Fallout titles and Skyrim. That’s a whole lot of space, wouldn’t you say?

The good news is that we can take the composer pretty much at their word. Why is that? Well, Bethesda may have had to delay the game until 2023, but they did note that this title was meant to be both game-changing and expansive. Including stating themselves that Starfield was going to have over 1000 planets that you can visit during your play through. Now, a key difference here is just how big those planets are in terms of what we can do on them. Never forget the promise that No Man’s Sky made in terms of its “massive universe” that took years to live up to.

But given that Bethesda rarely makes a misstep (looking at you Fallout 76), we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.

Oh, but we’re not done here. Because another thing the composer noted is that Bethesda isn’t just trying to make the game big in terms of where you can go. They’re trying to make the game “deeply philosophical” in terms of the story that it aims to tell. Zur noted that there were a lot of interesting questions asked by the narrative, and that will definitely be something that fans will be intrigued by.

So, does this make Starfield all the more desirable to gamers? More than likely. The only real downside right now is that we STILL don’t really know all that’s going to be available in it, or how fully we’re going to play with it. The release date is set for the first half of next year, so hopefully Bethesda will be able to show us the wonders of their new universe in due time.

