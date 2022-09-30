15 Best PC Games Set on an Island

The best games that are set on an island then. That’s quite the broad spectrum of games to try and think of, but we love an obscure list of titles here at Gameranx, so this shouldn’t be a problem. When you actually think about it, there are so many games that feature an island as the primary explorable environment, and not just that but there are some top-tier titles to bear in mind too. From survival games to open-world RPGs to first-person horrors, tropical islands appear way more than you might think they would, and that’s just on PC, so this begs the question that needs answering: what are the best PC games set on an island? Let’s find out.

#15 Fallout 4 Far Harbor

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Release Date: May 2016

The first game on this list of the best PC games set on an island is the expansion to Fallout 4, Fallout 4 Far Harbor. Like a lot of other DLCs, this game was praised for incorporating a whole host of new quests – that’s the whole point of DLC content, right? It wasn’t all plain sailing though because it was grilled for its questionable atmosphere and the fact that the puzzles seemed very off compared to the main series. The biggest gripe was that the puzzles seemed like a waste of time, thrown in to give the game a fresh new aspect, and coupled with the annoyingly constant fog, this expansion pack had a lot more wrong with it than right.

#14 Tropico Series

Publisher: Gathering of Developers

Developer: PopTop Software

Platforms: Windows and Mac OS X

Release Date: April 2001

We do love a simulation management game, and the Tropico series is a very memorable construction management series for several reasons. This game allows you to rule an isolated island in the Caribbean during the Cold War as “El Presidente”. The game is very tongue-in-cheek in its presentation of the semi-democratic banana republics, using a lot of humor while still referencing topics such as totalitarianism, electoral fraud, and the superpowers of the Cold War (the United States and the Soviet Union). It’s the game’s quirkiness and wit that become the star aspects of the game, but that’s not to say it’s the only thing because this series is a very solid simulation management series.

#13 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Dragonborn DLC

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: December 2012

The Elder Scrolls series has become one of the most popular gaming series in the world, thanks to a consistently brilliant rollout of games and an incredibly loyal fanbase – the love this series gets will always be impressive. This Skyrim Dragonborn DLC is another one that is set on an island, and it received a lot of acclaim when it was released 10 years ago. The expansion features an unruly amount of side quests to complete, and there is also a variety of new weapons and the inclusion of some new monsters that were enjoyed by many. The one thing holding it back though was the fact that it felt quite gimmicky, with the criticism aimed at the new dragon riding aspect.

#12 Path of Exile

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and macOS

Release Date: October 2013

The next PC game set on an island is the wonderful Path of Exile. Created by hardcore gamers, Path of Exile is an online action RPG set in a dark fantasy-like world called Wraeclast. In the game, players must fight to earn the power that will allow them to exact their revenge against those who have wronged them (and there are a lot of them). When this came out in 2013, it was treated very warmly, and the game has seen a host of free expansions over the years as well which has made the game even better – although, some people might like to argue against that.

#11 Crash Bandicoot (Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy)

Publisher: Activision

Developer: Vicarious Visions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: June 2017

When you think about the Crash Bandicoot series you automatically think of a game that is set on an island – the two are almost synonymous with each other and the N. Sane Trilogy is what jumps out at you as being the game to mention. Multiple aspects of this trilogy were praised such as the massive upgrade in graphics, the overall gameplay, as well as keeping true to the originals. Crash Bandicoot is a beloved series, and this trio of games was brilliantly put together, it’s hard not to enjoy these games; they’ve been so consistent and quirky since the original all those years ago.

#10 The Witness

Publisher: Thekla, Inc.

Developer: Thekla, Inc.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nvidia Shield, macOS, and iOS

Release Date: January 2016

This PC game set on an island is inspired by the brilliant Myst (we’ll talk more about that later) with its open-world exploration and heavy emphasis on puzzle solving. The player progresses by solving puzzles that are based on interactions with grids presented on panels around the island or in hidden paths. The doesn’t directly help you when trying to solve these puzzles though, which makes them that much trickier – which is a good thing, honestly. Due to the puzzle’s difficulty, it makes it way more satisfying when you finally complete one, and that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.

#9 Oxenfree

Publisher: Night School Studio

Developer: Night School Studio

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Linux, iOS, and Android

Release Date: January 2016

This PC game set on an island is a supernatural mystery/horror graphic adventure game, and it really is as unique as it sounds. Oxenfree is influenced by classic teen films and coming-of-age shows, which is quite unusual for the gaming world. Players will take on the role of Alex as she uncovers the secrets of the island with her friends after witnessing a supernatural event. The developers wanted to create a story-driven game without any cutscenes so that players roam the environment freely as well as offer a different dynamic too. Being unique goes a long way, and Oxenfree is exactly that, and we’re all here for it.

#8 Tomb Raider 2013

Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, Shield TV, and Stadia

Release Date: March 2013

It wouldn’t be a list of PC games set on an island without the legendary Lara Croft making an appearance. As an adventurer, Lara is often found exploring remote islands looking for artifacts and other important items. This rebooted game received critical acclaim from almost everyone, with the updated graphics and gameplay being the brunt of the positive comments. It’s not all good though because the introduction of a multiplayer mode was not liked at all, and here’s the kicker; there was huge criticism for the game’s narrative dissonance – make of that what you will. These points are the reason that the game is not higher up on this list – there are a lot of fine margins involved when creating these lists, you know.

#7 Crysis

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Crytek

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 2007

Crysis is based on a future where a massive ancient structure that was built by aliens has been discovered buried inside a mountain in a fictional place called Lingshan Islands, a group of Islands near the coast of the Philippines. Players take control of U.S. Army Delta Force soldier Jake Dunn, aka Nomad. Nomad has an arsenal of futuristic weapons and equipment that will help him on his missions. At the time Crysis was released, and in the years that have followed, the series has been praised for its milestones in graphical design, which should be expected from an EA game, but the overall feel of the game is very exciting, and the series continues to go from strength to strength.

#6 The Suffering

Publisher: Midway Games

Developer: Surreal Software

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Microsoft Windows

Release Date: March 2004

The Suffering is a game that is a lot more action-horror than survival horror, which means it might not be the game for hardcore horror fans. This game was way ahead of its time though; it used a morality mechanic that determined different outcomes throughout the game, something that has become a regular occurrence in a lot of games since. The creatures in this game are also quite spectacular, and the overall tone of the game also reaches an impressive height The Suffering was just a great game, especially for the time, and one that had a plethora of cool aspects which have stood the test of time.

#5 Dead Island

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, OS X, and Linux

Release Date: September 2011

We all know what Techland can do, they have consistently released fun and unique games since they began, and without the success of the brilliant Dead Island, we wouldn’t have had Dying Light. As you can tell by the name, Dead Island is in fact one of the many games set on an island (what are the chances) and the plot focuses on four playable survivors trying to survive and escape off the fictional island of Banoi. This really is a brilliant game and has been praised ever since it was released, to the point that a sequel is also planned, one that will hope to come out next year after numerous delays.

#4 The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platforms: Microsoft Windows and Xbox

Release Date: May 2002

Another Elder Scrolls game on a niche list like this? This series really does have it all covered, doesn’t it? The main storyline takes place on Vvardenfell, an island in the Dunmer (Dark Elf) province of Morrowind. The main quests involve the demigod Dagoth Ur, who is housed deep within the volcanic Red Mountain and wants to gain his powers back so he can save Morrowind from its imperial reign. This game has since been considered one of the best video games of all time, and its undeniable success has led to two further expansion packs: Tribunal and Bloodmoon. It is incredibly memorable, filled to the brim with excitement and waves of nostalgia, it’s the definition of a legendary game.

#3 The Forest

Publisher: Endnight Games

Developer: Endnight Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4

Release Date: April 2018

One of the most iconic PC games set on an island is the electrifying horror game The Forest. This game was quite the phenomenon when it came out in 2018 and the acclaim it has received in the years since is nothing short of breathtaking. The story involves a man called Eric LeBlanc who crash lands on a deserted Island with his son and must fight off cannibalistic monsters while searching for his now missing son. The Forest is considered to be one of the best horror games of all time because of its amazing character design, mechanics, and environment, all of which contribute to an amazing experience.

#2 Far Cry 3

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 2012

This is another series that needs no introduction at all. Far Cry 3 is one of the best games in the long-running series and was nominated for several game of the year awards, and when you look at the games in that year’s class, it’s an impressive feat. The characters in Far Cry 3 were incredibly memorable, particular the game’s villain, Vass. The overall design of the world and the visuals are breathtaking, and the gameplay is challenging, which is to be expected from this series of games. However, the multiplayer mode was not liked by the fans, but if you just choose not to play it, and stick to the single player then this game is an absolute joy.

#1 Myst

Publisher: Broderbund

Developer: Cyan

Platforms: Mac OS, Saturn, PlayStation, 3DO, Microsoft Windows, Atari Jaguar CD, CD-i, AmigaOS, Pocket PC, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS, iOS, Nintendo 3DS, Android, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: September 1993

Here we have it, the best PC game set on an island is the fantastic Myst. Hardcore gamers will know all about Myst and how much of a classic it really is, and for those who haven’t played it, well… I’m sorry. Myst is a graphic adventure/puzzle game that had fairly low expectations when it was released but soon became a massive hit. Critics lauded the ability the game had to immerse players in its fictional world, and its success has paved the way for similar games to excel. When looking back at this game, it is often considered to be one of the best video games of all time and is most definitely the greatest PC game set on an island.