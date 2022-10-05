My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Anime Announced, Key Visual Revealed

An anime adaptation for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 was announced on Wednesday on the series’ official Twitter account along with a new key visual and a list of staff members. Studio MAHO Film will be handling the animation production for the series. This is now the studio’s second announced project for 2023 along with The Grace of the Gods Season 2. No exact release date or cast has been announced for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1.

Also Read:

Urusei Yatsura Announces Additional Cast Ahead of October 13 Premiere

Spy x Family Part 2 Opening Hits 12 Million Views in First Week After Release

Anime Staff

Yūji Yanase will be directing the upcoming anime series as well as By The Grace of the Gods Season 2, which is set to air in January 2023. Yanase has a history of being an episode animation director for a plethora of series including Danganronpa, Food Wars! The Second Plate, Hellsing, and Texhnolyze. He will be joined by Yuka Yamada, who will be handling the series composition. Yamada worked with Yanase in the same position for the first season of By the Grace of the Gods. Other series composition works of his include Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid and Tokyo Mew Mew New. Yamada will also be handling the series composition for the upcoming Record of Ragnarok Season 2 which begins airing sometime in 2023.

The series will have a total of four character designers which include the following:

Miyako Nishida (In Another World With My Smartphone)

Eri Kojima (I’m Standing on 1,000,000 Lives)

Kaho Deguchi (By the Grace of the Gods)

Yūko Ōba (I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss)

The staff listed above have all worked together in some capacity in the past.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Light Novel

The anime will be a direct adaptation of the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 light novel series written by Nazuna Miki and illustrated by Subachi. The novels began serialization in 2017 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website and finished in 2020. Kodansha later picked up the license to the series in 2017 and has since published 7 volumes for the series. The company’s USA branch licensed the novels in English and will release the first volume in December 2022.

A manga adaptation of the novels that are illustrated by Mawata began serialization in 2018 under Suiyōbi no Sirius, which is a Kodansha-based manga service. There are currently 9 volumes published with the first 8 also published in English under Kodansha-US.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 currently has 1.1 million copies in circulation as of October 2022.

Ryota Sato gets the surprise of his life when he’s suddenly transported into another world and nearly clobbered at the hands of the young, pretty adventurer Emily Brown. This new world revolves around defeating monsters and profiting on whatever they drop—food, money, items, etc. Unfortunately for Ryota, he has no skills to speak of…until he learns he has the ability to get rare drops! Suddenly his luck turns around…or does it? Light novel synopsis via Kodansha USA

Source: Official Twitter