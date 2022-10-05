Urusei Yatsura Announces Additional Cast Ahead of October 13 Premiere

Urusei Yatsura (2022) announced additional cast members on Wednesday ahead of the series’ October 13 premiere. Toshio Furukawa will voice Ataru’s Dad alongside Keiko Todo who will be voicing Ataru’s Mom. Rikiya Koyama will voice Lum’s Dad while Fumi Hirano will be the voice of Lum’s Mom. Fun fact, Furukawa voiced Ataru and Hirano voiced Lum in the original Urusei Yatsura series from 1981.

A new trailer for Urusei Yatsura (2022) was revealed on September 29 featuring both theme songs for the series performed by MAISONdes. The opening theme for the series is titled “Aiue” with features by Minami and SAKURAmoti and the ending theme “Tokyo Shandy Rendezvous” featuring Kaf and Tsumiki. Urusei Yatsura (2022) will begin airing on October 13 on HIDIVE with studio David Production in charge of animating the series.

Urusei Yatsura (2022) revealed its first trailer back in May of this year that you can also watch below. The series is a reboot of the original with the same name that ran for 195 episodes between 1981 and 1986, which was animated by Studio Pierrot for the first 106 episodes and then handed off to studio DEEN for the rest. The rom-com anime is based on the manga created by Rumiko Takahashi, which was serialized for nine years between 1978-1987 and currently has over 35 million copies in circulation.

Urusei Yatsura Staff

Takahiro Kamei is the series director for Urusei Yatsura while Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura are listed as directors–all three worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind in directorial positions. Yuuko Kakihara (Cells at Work!) will handle the series composition. Naoyuki Asano (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) is in charge of the character designs. And Masaru Yokoyama (Your Lie in April, Astra: Lost in Space) will produce the music. The rest of the Urusei Yatsura staff is as follows:

Art Director : Masanobu Nomura (86 Eighty-Six, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

: Masanobu Nomura (86 Eighty-Six, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) Sound Director : Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online)

: Yoshikazu Iwanami (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fate/Zero, Sword Art Online) Cgi Director : Kanji Ōshima (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU)

: Kanji Ōshima (Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU) Mechanical design : JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Yoshihiro Sono (Vampire in the Garden)

: JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) and Yoshihiro Sono (Vampire in the Garden) Director of Photography : Yuuichirou Nagata (Jojo’s, Death Note)

: Yuuichirou Nagata (Jojo’s, Death Note) Color design : Ayaka Nakamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story)

: Ayaka Nakamura (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story) Art Setting : Kaoru Aoki (Jojo’s, Kuroko’s Basketball, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting)

: Kaoru Aoki (Jojo’s, Kuroko’s Basketball, The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting) Editing : Kiyoshi Hirose (Jojo’s, Fire Force, Mob Psycho 100)

: Kiyoshi Hirose (Jojo’s, Fire Force, Mob Psycho 100) Prop Design : Ryō Hirata (Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia Season 4)

: Ryō Hirata (Bungo Stray Dogs, My Hero Academia Season 4) Sub-Character Design: Kazuhiro Takamura (Brave Witches) and Mikio (The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 – pro designer)

Urusei Yatsura Cast

The main male protagonist Ataru Moroboshi will be voiced by the veteran Hiroshi Kamiya. For those of you who might be familiar with his name, it’s because he has also voiced many prominent characters including Levi (Attack on Titan), Yato (Noragami), Law (One Piece), Rampo (Bungo Stray Dogs), Koyomi (Bakemonogatari), and Seijuurou Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball). The main female protagonist Lume will be voiced by Sumire Uesaka, who is most notably known for her most recent role in the series Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro as the main female character Hayase Nagatoro. Other roles of hers include Shalltear (Overlord), Sanae Dekomori (Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!), and Thea in the upcoming series Spy Classroom.

Other casts for Urusei Yatsura include:

Ran : Kana Hanazawa (Kanade – Angel Beats!, Miyuri – Steins;Gate)

: Kana Hanazawa (Kanade – Angel Beats!, Miyuri – Steins;Gate) Rei : Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann, Tengen – Demon Slayer)

: Katsuyuki Konishi (Kamina – Gurren Lagann, Tengen – Demon Slayer) Onsen Mark : Kenta Miyake (All Might – My Hero Academia, Scar – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

: Kenta Miyake (All Might – My Hero Academia, Scar – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood) Shinobu Miyake : Maaya Uchida (Hiyori – Noragami, Rikka – Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!)

: Maaya Uchida (Hiyori – Noragami, Rikka – Love, Chunibyo, and Other Delusions!) Shūtarō Mendō : Mamoru Miyano (Light – Death Note, Okabe – Steins;Gate)

: Mamoru Miyano (Light – Death Note, Okabe – Steins;Gate) Ryōko Mendō : Marina Inoue (Armin – Attack on Titan, Yoko – Gurren Lagann)

: Marina Inoue (Armin – Attack on Titan, Yoko – Gurren Lagann) Sakura : Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika – Hunter x Hunter, Shino – Sword Art Online: Alicization)

: Miyuki Sawashiro (Kurapika – Hunter x Hunter, Shino – Sword Art Online: Alicization) Princess Kurama : Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto, Moka – Rosario + Vampire)

: Nana Mizuki (Hinata – Naruto, Moka – Rosario + Vampire) Oyuki : Saori Hayami (Yukino – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Shinobu – Demon Slayer)

: Saori Hayami (Yukino – My Teen Romantic Comedy, Shinobu – Demon Slayer) Benten : Shizuka Ishigami (Ikumi Mito – Food Wars!, Stella Vermillion – Chivalry of a Failed Knight)

: Shizuka Ishigami (Ikumi Mito – Food Wars!, Stella Vermillion – Chivalry of a Failed Knight) Tsubame Ozuno : Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen – Mob Psycho 100, Giyuu – Demon Slayer)

: Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen – Mob Psycho 100, Giyuu – Demon Slayer) Cherry: Wataru Takagi (Obito – Naruto: Shippuden, Onizuka – Great Teacher Onizuka)

Synopsis

In a high-stakes game of tag, Ataru must touch Lum’s horns in ten days—or aliens will take over the earth! The fact that Lum can fly doesn’t make Ataru’s job any easier. As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru’s troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama! Manga synopsis via VIZ Media

