Tactics Ogre: Reborn Gets Story Trailer

Square Enix has been on a roll in the last several years, making great RPGs and remakes of classic titles for those who never got to partake in them. Of course, you all know of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but that’s hardly the only one they’ve done. Live A Live was a title that came out this year after being first released 25 years ago, only in Japan. Another title that is getting the remake treatment in a different way is Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The title first came out on the Super Famicom, then was ported to the PSP under a new name, and now, it’ll arrive on modern systems soon.

The game uses the beloved “Tactics style” of RPG that has been reborn as of late via titles like Triangle Strategy. A game that Square Enix also made. But also key to it is the story that Yasumi Matsuno made. Even back in the days of the Super Famicom, the title was praised for its storytelling, and many cite the game as the inspiration for many future titles that Square Enix did. That’s why it deserves a remake of this nature.

Before we dive into the story, you’ll notice that despite this being a remake, it doesn’t embrace the recent 2D-HD style that has become popular, nor has it gone fully 3D. The reason for this was revealed in a previous interview by the dev team. They noted that to honor the original game, they needed to use pixel art again but make them higher quality—something you can see in full in the trailer below. But some non-pixel art pieces shine as well, including the character portraits.

Another thing that added to improve the game was voice acting. You’ll hear a wealth of characters across the trailer, showing just how robust the nature of the game is.

The story takes place on a continent where two warring nations have been going at it for years. One of the two was forced into a smaller province but refused to stay there. Now, to try and save their people and free their world of war, they must fight back against the empire that oppresses them and bring lasting peace.

The scenes we witness in the trailer highlight both the characters and the drama of the story; this tale won’t be one of simple battles. But instead, of choices and how to respond to unfortunate turns of events. The trailer even emphasizes how the player’s choice will sometimes affect how things go. You’ll need to pick the right party for every battle and do your best to come out on top.

If the game sounds like one you’d enjoy, get Tactics Ogre: Reborn when it arrives on November 11th.

