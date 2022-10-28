Sonic Prime Series Gets First Teaser Trailer

Despite having some rough ups and downs over the last few years, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise might be turning the corner and producing consistent quality content. First, there’s a highly-anticipated game that many people look forward to next month, and then, the month after that, comes Sonic Prime. The Netflix series features the blue blur going through an all-new story, and fans have been eager to learn more about it. Yesterday, we learned that it’d arrive on December 15th. But later that day, the first proper teaser trailer for the show dropped, and it’s quite a mind trip.

As we see in the beginning, the show starts with a typical Sonic adventure with his team going up against Dr. Eggman. This time around, Eggman is going after something called the Paradox Prism. When Sonic tries to stop him from taking it, something goes wrong, and he ends up in a place he doesn’t recognize. In this case, that’s a Steampunk version of his world. Now, alongside the new versions of his allies, he will have to fight Eggman and restore his reality. Check out the teaser below:

Sonic Prime is coming to @Netflix on December 15th! pic.twitter.com/O9LVZZ5SOo — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 28, 2022

But don’t think that his going to one world is the full extent of the series. As the synopsis for Sonic Prime proves, there’s more that will happen:

“The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!”

The keywords are “strange worlds” and “piece his prime reality back together.” That implies that, not unlike certain superhero franchises, Sonic will dive into the multiverse many times over to get the fragments of the Paradox Prism so he can remake the reality that he knows. The world we see in the teaser trailer is likely the first world that Sonic visits, but not the last.

That concept could also mean the series is intended to be a multi-season arc, with Sonic trying his best each season to get each fragment so that he’s one step closer to saving his reality. Only time will tell on that, though.

Another worthy thing to note in the show’s teaser is who was present outside Sonic and Eggman. Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and even Rogue the Bat were there in multiple forms. While Tails and Knuckles felt like safe bets for the series, the other two weren’t guaranteed. Furthermore, we know that Shadow the Hedgehog will appear in the series too. But where we’ll see him isn’t known at present.

If the show can match the quality of the recent live-action movies, then Sonic fans will have a lot to look forward to in December.

Source: Twitter