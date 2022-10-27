Sonic Prime Gets Official Release Date for Netflix

It appears the year 2022 is going to end with multiple blue blurs. We say that because today, we got the official release date for the upcoming animated series Sonic Prime. The Netflix show will debut on December 15th. That’s important because the video game Sonic Frontiers is coming out on November 8th. So you’ll be getting the game version of Sonic, and by the time you’re done with that title, you’ll be ready for his subsequent adventures in the animated space. So if you’re a fan of Sonic, 2022 is going to end with a bang for you. Congrats!

But don’t think that’s the only news we have, as alongside the release date, we got the first official synopsis for Sonic Prime:

“The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!”

Those are some fascinating details, and they point to multiple things going down, both familiar and not. For example, we know that Sonic, Dr. Eggman, and Shadow the Hedgehog will be in the series based on earlier teasers and the synopsis. But, with “old friends” being mentioned, that would also point to Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and possibly more of the classic Sonic Gang showing up at some point. Another thing is the “new friends” that the synopsis teases. Of course, it’s not uncommon for a new show to welcome in new faces to flesh things out and keep it fresh, but you have to wonder what the “Shatterverse” will bring in terms of new characters.

Furthermore, with the concept of reality being shattered, you have to wonder how things will look visually in terms of the worlds. What “strange worlds” will Sonic visit on his quest? How will he be able to bring reality back together? Could we see another Sonic from a past show appear on the series to emphasize the “Sonic Multiverse”? We know Sonic Prime isn’t directly connected to any past canon, but that still leaves the multiversal question open.

Based on previous teasers, the 3D visuals look crisp, and the voice of Sonic, played this time by Deven Mack, sounds good. That’s two significant hurdles already cleared. But now the question is whether the rest of the series lives up to the hype. After all, this new show has much to live up to between the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the Sonic X animated series, and other media.

Thankfully, we now have to wait less than two months to find out just how good, or bad, the show is.

