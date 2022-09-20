Sonic Prime Gets First Teaser Trailer

Sonic Prime was actually announced quite a while ago, but just because something is announced doesn’t mean we’ll get to see it in a short amount of time. Sure enough, it’s taken a long while to really get a glimpse at the series itself. We know it’s going to be on Netflix, and that there will be new voices for Sonic, Shadow, Eggman, and so on. But as for how the series looks on the small screen, we’ve only gotten bits and pieces. That is, until today, because Netflix has finally dropped a teaser trailer and it does show plenty of things to be excited about.

The first thing is that the show looks like it was made with love. The transition from 2D to 3D definitely didn’t hurt here, and while there have been other 3D Sonic series in the past, they didn’t look as crisp as this one. It looks like a video game come to life in the best way, and given the state of quality that seems to always be an issue in the video game adaptation world, it’s good to know that this upcoming series recieved the best possible treatment.

The other noticeable thing fans fell in love with was the first look at Sonic vs. Shadow. Yep, the emo-Hedgehog will be in the series and the trailer highlights the two speedsters going at it for a bit. This also leads to the reveal of Big the Cat. We’re not sure how many people are actually going to be happy about Big being in the game as he’s actually a bit of a controversial addition to the franchise as a whole, but we’ll let that go for now.

Naturally, what’s a series without a villain? Dr. Eggman does indeed show up, and we see him shown off quite a bit in the somewhat brief trailer. Fans get a look at his Egg-Robots and the man himself trying to go after some kind of new power that no doubt will be the focus of the series as a whole. What the story is exactly we can’t say for sure at the moment, but you know it has to be powerful to get Eggman’s attention.

Finally, we get a look at the release window for the show, which sadly is currently labeled as Winter 2022. While that may mean something like December, it could also mean early 2023. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. You can watch the Sonic Prime trailer below.

If this show holds up in the quality department, this would be another big win for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, not the least of which is because of the success of the two live-action movies that have come out, as well as the upcoming title Sonic Frontiers that could help push the franchise forward even more.

