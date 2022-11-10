Sonic Frontiers OST “Undefeatable” Shows Off Music Video

Sonic Frontiers is out right now, and gamers are enjoying it for the most part. The game was a big push by Sonic Team and SEGA to try and extend their franchise into new places and ideas and not rest on what they’ve done in the past. That got a lot of gamers mad, at first, because the past few times that Sonic Team tried to do such pushes or “creative ideas,” it backfired on them in more ways than one. But with the newest game, the team is mainly getting praise, and they’re flexing their original ideas in more ways than one.

For example, the game features some new hard-hitting tracks for its OST. One of the songs is called “Unbeatable” and features Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens on vocals. The song differs from many of the Sonic The Hedgehog tracks you’ve heard in the past, yet it feels perfect for what Sonic Frontiers is trying to be.

When you throw in the visually-stunning music video on top of the lyrics, you’ll sing along while watching everything go down. In other words, it’ll be a good time.

As we noted, the newly-released title from Sonic Team is doing well in terms of fan praise. Many enjoy the new open-world aesthetic and the feel of the title in terms of control, speed, and combat. Of course, only some are fans, and the critics were a bit divisive on it, but it might turn out well for SEGA. The biggest issue currently is that of framerate.

Even on something like the Xbox Series X/S, the game can’t maintain the 60 FPS that was promised, and that’s not something you want to have when trying to win gamers over. Because as other recent titles have shown, when they don’t get the best framerates possible, they complain about it.

What will be curious going forward is what happens next for the franchise. If Sonic Frontiers is successful sales-wise, it could lead to more games like it in the future. That could be a blessing in disguise as they would use this game as a blueprint and then expand upon what they can do in the next one.

However, if it doesn’t do well, or more accurately, if it doesn’t meet the expectations of SEGA, then a different course might have to be charted.

So while the song may be “Undefeatable,” that doesn’t mean the franchise is once again.

