Halo Infinite’s Co-Op Campaign Was Years In The Making Before Cancelation

Anyone who knows the history of the Halo franchise, especially the first three games, knows that development for the titles rarely, if ever, goes as planned. The first game was supposed to be a one-off, but it got so popular they were told to continue it. The second game had to scrap part of its story, leading to the third title that many hail as the best in the series. When 343 Industries took over for Bungie on the franchise, they took things in different story and gameplay directions. Some were for the better, and others were for the worse, bringing us to Halo Infinite and its issues.

We’d need more than one article to discuss all the issues and flaws the team had to work on and overcome just to get the game out. Also, to remind you, it came out in pieces, much to the chagrin of gamers. One thing that sadly won’t ever come out, though, is the co-op campaign mode. Co-op is a crucial part of the franchise and has been since the beginning. Yet despite the promises of it happening, 343 Industries announced earlier in the year that the co-op campaign mode was canceled.

In an interview, the head of live service for the game, Sean Baron, noted that the team had been working on the campaign co-op for a long time and that while players could “glitch” into it, it wasn’t the completed version of the mode:

“We of course were working on (local campaign co-op) for many, many months… years. There are a lot of challenges there from a technical perspective, and what people were able to glitch into is probably 80% (complete).”

He went on to say that getting the mode to 100% would take a lot of time and effort. An effort that 343 Industries apparently couldn’t offer at the time or in the near future, thus it was canceled.

Another issue that caused this cancelation was having to make the game for three different systems, the Xbox Series X and S and the Xbox One. Getting all three versions to work correctly was overwhelming, and it would’ve been just as bad had everything launched as planned, and they’d have to support them post-launch.

So as you can see, Halo Infinite has continued to have issues well after its launch, and you have to wonder if it’ll ever be a “whole game” with all the cancelations, delays, and changes that have been made.

Source: IGN Live