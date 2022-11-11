Is a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Edging Closer?

A Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has been rumored for some time

The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the most recognizable video game franchises of all time, each entry in the series brings with it a piece of unparalleled magic that transforms the game into something more than just a mere ‘video game.’ Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is one of the best in the series, and maybe even one of the best video games of all time, although Sons of Liberty just edges it for us.

What we can hopefully agree on is that these older games in the series are titles that deserve to be remade or remastered, simply because of how great they are. One rumor that has been circulating for quite some time is the possibility of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and we may have just had the biggest hint toward confirmation of this project happening.

Virtuos is the studio rumored to be working on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and the studio has just listed Konami as a client on its official website. The addition was spotted by a very eagle-eyed Reddit user called u/throwawayyy200200, while also spotting that Virtuos had also listed the FOX Engine as an engine that the company has experience in. This engine has been used in the past to create Metal Gear Solid V and the Pro Evolution Soccer/eFootball series, which are two of Konami’s most successful franchises.

What this could suggest is that the company has been busy working on the eFootball series but seeing as the rumors surrounding a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake have been floating around for some time now, this would be the betting man’s option at least. These rumors then, what have they been whispering?

Just this past summer, horror game-related leaker AestheticGamer talked about the possibility of a remastered version of the series instead of straight-up remakes. And more recently, a recruitment video by Virtuos was posted, and it generated some big discussions online as people could see a copy of The Art of Metal Gear Solid sitting on the desk. Coincidence? We think not. That’s not even the last of it either because last week there was supposedly an announcement video for The Game Awards regarding a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, but this video has since been confirmed as a fake one created by a fan.

This could very well mean that a remake is on the cards and Virtuos has teamed up with Konami to make it happen, but neither studio has officially commented on the rumors just yet. This is one to keep an eye on though.

