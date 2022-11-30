Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Hitting Game Pass & Current Console Platforms in 2023

A new report has surfaced online from Insider Gaming when it comes to the Monster Hunter franchise. It would seem that we might have this game on multiple platforms in the start of 2023. The report suggests that not only will Monster Hunter Rise finally make its way to other console platforms, but we should also see Capcom bring this game out onto the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. That would be a big hit for Monster Hunter fans who couldn’t previously get access to this game due to its limited platform release.

Insider Gaming has reported that this is a port for Monster Hunter Rise, which will come with 4K at 60fps support alongside having 3D audio implemented. It’s worth noting that this is coming to the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. We know that the game is already available on the PC platform, but this is noted to be the 4K 60fps port which might actually land on the PC platform via its own update, but we’ll have to wait for more information to surface on that front.

While the latest console and PC platforms will have access to the 4K at 60fps support, it does look like the game will also hit last-generation hardware. So those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console platforms should also see this game launch. But what might be more of an incentive to check this game out is the fact that this is also supposedly hitting the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Now this game will have a massive audience who will likely download this game to try it out. This includes those who might not have previously tried the Monster Hunter franchise.

For those who don’t recall, Monster Hunter Rise was initially released back in March of 2021 for the Nintendo Switch before also finding a release on the PC in January of this year. As the name suggests, the game brings on a new mechanic that allows players to traverse more vertically within the map. Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see just what else might be coming with this game if this report proves to be accurate from Insider Gaming.

In the meantime, you can view our Before You Buy coverage for Monster Hunter Rise in the video we have embedded down below. With that said, this is our coverage for when the game had initially launched into the marketplace for the Nintendo Switch platform.

