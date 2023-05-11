Tears Of The Kingdom Lands Near-Perfect Review Scores

As we’ve discussed many times on this website, review scores from critics and fans can have a huge sway on whether a person tries out something like a video game or a film. However, it’s also true that sometimes critics don’t like something, and fans go enjoy it anyway and “prove them wrong.” But when it comes to the “big games” of the year, the ones that “people want to be good more than anything,” the review scores are arguably the most important because it proves that the wait was worth it. Well, the reviews for The Legend of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom have dropped, and they state the game is as close to perfect as you can get.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because very similar reviews happened with Breath of the Wild, which was recently named in a poll the “Best Game of All Time.” Well, it might have some competition now, as its sequel currently has a 96 on Metacritic. That’s only one point behind the original, and there are only 83 reviews attached to it so far, which means that the score could go up or down given a few more days and reviews.

However, it’s unlikely that it’ll drop too much, even in the worst-case scenario, which means this is one of the best-reviewed games on Metacritic. So what did people say in their reviews?

Some noted that Tears of the Kingdom is the new “blueprint” for what this franchise can and should be. Stating that it’s the best kind of “true sequel” while also raising the bar for what can be done in an open-world title.

Numerous reviews praised the creativity of the game, stating that between Link’s new abilities, “Ascend,” “Fuse,” and “Return,” you have so many options on how to get around that the possibilities are endless.

Plus, many people praised the story and noted that it was a rewarding experience and a long one. One review said they were sixty hours into the story on both the main and side quest of things and weren’t even “half done!” That further proves that this is a game you could spend many weeks in and not grow bored.

These reviews will inevitably help prove to gamers that this is a game they must get, and it’ll easily be a Game of the Year contender when the time comes. It appears Nintendo has another masterpiece on its hands, and you’ll have it in your hands tomorrow!