Breath of the Wild Receives Big Honor From GQ Magazine

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular questions gamers have asked as the gaming generations have gone on is, “What is the best game of all time?” Depending on who you talked to, there was a definitive answer or two for some time. As there were titles that “stood above the rest” and had such an impact on the culture and gaming community that you couldn’t help but put it at the top of the list. However, with the more recent gaming generations, there is more room for debate. So, GQ Magazine made a poll, and Breath of the Wild came out as the #1 game.

Before we show you the full list, we do need to note something about this pull. GQ Magazine didn’t ask random fans or people what they thought the best games were. Instead, they went to the industry and talked to game developers, critics, members of the press, etc. 300 people were brought in for this poll and told to name what games they felt were the best. So when the final votes were tallied, this was the list that was made:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Last of Us Tetris Bloodborne The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mass Effect 2 Metal Gear Solid Portal 2 Dark Souls Half-Life 2

No doubt many of you have “thoughts” about this list. However, it should be noted that this isn’t the “definitive list that no one can question,” as that would defeat the list’s purpose. If anything, you could call this the “Industry Top 10” list based on what those who are “ingrained” in the gaming space feel about games as a whole, and they clearly have strong feelings about these ten titles.

So why did Breath of the Wild get the top spot? Well, many likely felt it was due to how the game was so expansive that it eclipsed anything the series had done before. But, just as important, the game had a story and characters that resonated with many people across the six years of its life. While it’s true that there are MANY open-world games out there, this is one that did it in a way that felt meaningful, fun, and something you could truly bury yourself in.

Plus, with its sequel on everyone’s minds, they likely looked back fondly at what the game offered when it first came out. Either way, congrats to Nintendo for the top spot.