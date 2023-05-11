Rumor: Bethesda Sought Help From id Software To Overhaul Starfield Combat Mechanics

A new rumor is circulating online that id Software was used as a resource to aid Bethesda in overhauling Starfield’s combat system. It’s not surprising if this is true, as id Software has worked with Bethesda for various projects like Fallout 4. However, that might mean the next upcoming deep dive for Starfield will highlight some of the combat, which should look a bit more improved than the previous showcase.

The news, which we’re finding through Reddit, originated through 4chan. But since this is nothing official, we’ll just have to list this as nothing more than a rumor right now. It seems that Bethesda needed a bit more help regarding the combat mechanics, so who better to offer a hand under Bethesda than id Software? That should hopefully translate into a thrilling experience. But, of course, that is something Microsoft needs after their previous big exclusive release, Redfall, failed to meet fan expectations.

We know that the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, had previously stated that Starfield would not receive the same fate as Redfall. There were plenty of resources that Microsoft was able to provide to ensure this game was ready and up to par with developer expectations. A lot might be riding on this game as, again, it’s not only a brand new IP for Bethesda but the next major exclusive for Microsoft after Redfall. Fortunately, we should get a better look into the game this coming month as Microsoft is preparing an Xbox Games Showcase.

If you haven’t already noticed, June 11, 2023, will be the date you’ll want to mark down on your calendars. At 10 AM PT, we’ll get an Xbox Games Showcase. That will highlight a few upcoming video games heading our way through the Xbox and PC platform. But afterward, we know that Microsoft is holding a Starfield Direct with Bethesda. That should offer more insight into the game and hopefully another look into the gameplay mechanics.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, you can catch a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above. That will give you fifteen minutes of gameplay footage for the game when it was initially revealed last year.