Asus ROG Ally Price Has Been Confirmed With Preorders Now Open

The Steam Deck was a massive success when Valve first brought it out into the marketplace. Players were given a portable gaming PC that could run plenty of AAA video game title releases. So it wouldn’t be very long afterward that we saw some competitors enter the marketplace. That’s exactly what happened with Asus looking to make a splash in the market with their ROG Ally. Today, we’re finding out that their portable gaming handheld’s price has been confirmed.

Those of you who were hoping to get your hands on the Asus ROG Ally can finally make the preorder. The units are now live to preorder through Best Buy, with a release set for next month. It’s worth noting that this is for the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor model, which comes in at $699.99. That’s not too bad of a price when competing against Valve’s Steam Deck. We’ve been covering this device for a little while now, and recently, we learned that this device would have soldered RAM with news that the device could run Cyberpunk 2077 smoothly with mid-level graphics settings.

As mentioned, the Asus ROG Ally has one of the models available for preorder. Those looking for the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor model can find the specs breakdown below.

Asus ROG Ally $699.99

Screen Size 7″ 1080P

Storage 512 GB SSD

RAM 16 GB LPDDR5

CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Graphics 4GB VRAM

Currently, Asus ROG Ally can be preordered through Best Buy, and the release date for the device is set for June 13, 2023. With that said, there is also the Asus ROG Ally with an AMD Z1 processor that is coming soon, which will only put consumers back $599.99. Although, we’re uncertain just when we’ll see this unit will be available to start ordering through Best Buy. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the Asus ROG Ally in the video we have embedded above.

We’re certainly interested in seeing how well the Asus ROG Ally handles in the marketplace once it’s officially available. Of course, we’re not the only ones as even Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, recently spoke about the gaming handheld as he had a chance to play it and is excited about it.