Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Leaked

Ubisoft has not had the strongest line of success stories lately. In fact, we just reported how the company had hit its biggest operating loss in its history. With several delays and even supposed game cancellations, Ubisoft could use a win. It was noted in the same article that there is a focus on adding more talent to front the Assassin’s Creed brand. Now a new leak might have revealed the release date for their next major installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Now this is just a rumor right now; there’s been nothing officially indicated by the Ubisoft team regarding when Assassin’s Creed Mirage is releasing. However, thanks to industry insider Idle Sloth, we’re finding that another industry insider who is familiar with the Assassin’s Creed franchise has learned the internal release date for the team. According to j0nathan, we’re finding that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is supposedly set to release on October 12, 2023.

(Rumor) Well Know Assassin's Creed insider j0nathan has dropped a new video about Assassin's Creed Mirage, detailing it's map, combat, assassination, progression and says it's releases on October 12thhttps://t.co/exGeHkHAv3 pic.twitter.com/qGv0FdHSXd — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) May 16, 2023

That’s according to the industry insider, and it’s only the date the development team is marking down internally. This news comes from a recent video upload for the j0nathan YouTube channel, although it’s not dubbed in English. Fortunately, you can use the auto-translate closed captions to view the video. Of course, you will want to take the video as nothing more than supposed rumors until we get some insight from the official Ubisoft team.

Meanwhile, we know that this installment is set in 9th-century Baghdad, which will follow Basim Ibn Ishaq, which you might recall from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here we’re getting his storyline as he enters the Assassin Brotherhood and joins the fight to stop the Templar Order. Unfortunately, the game is only officially slated to release into the marketplace this year. But again, with the Ubisoft Forward coming next month, we should get some more insight into the game soon. However, with that said, we do know that when Assassin’s Creed Mirage does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

For now, while we wait for the Ubisoft Forward to come rolling in and with it some new official details regarding Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can check out the official trailer for the video game embedded above. Additionally, the previous mainline installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is available to pick up and play right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.