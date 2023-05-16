Ubisoft Hits Biggest Operating Loss In Company History With Plans To Increase Assassin’s Creed Productions

We knew Ubisoft was having a tough time going into 2023. There were a series of delays and even game cancellations that came out. However, today thanks to Reuters, we’re finding out that Ubisoft is hitting some new records. But it’s not a record any company wants to hit. Instead, they are finding themselves hitting their biggest operating loss in the history of Ubisoft.

It’s noted within the publication that the company is operating a loss of $550.6 million. However, it looks like there is a focus on ensuring one of their biggest franchises continues to thrive going forward. CEO Yves Guillemot had stated they’re as part of their progressive reallocation of resources, they plan to increase the number of talents working on their Assassin’s Creed franchise by 40% within the upcoming years. That should drastically improve future video game releases for the series and potentially allow more games to release under the Assassin’s Creed umbrella.

We are also finding out that the total staff for Ubisoft has dropped under 20,000 employees. I would imagine that would bump up if Ubisoft is able to turn things around, especially if plans are to start adding more talent into working on their Assassin’s Creed brand. Regardless, there are still plenty of games in the works that Ubisoft has yet to bring out into the marketplace. For instance, we have titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull & Bones, along with The Crew: Motofest. That’s just naming a few of the games we know about.

It will be interesting to see if any of these games will be subjected to more delays. That should be answered during this upcoming month. If you didn’t catch the news already, Ubisoft has already confirmed that they will be holding a Ubisoft Forward stream showcase on June 12, 2023. This will be a showcase that should offer more updates on the games we already know about and potentially a few surprises to titles that have yet to be highlighted to the general public.

For instance, there have been rumors already that Ubisoft has picked up development on their next Far Cry installment, which has yet to be revealed. Previous rumors suggested that there would be two Far Cry projects which would deliver a standard campaign while another is focused on multiplayer.