Rust Shipping Container DLC Is Planned To Release On June 1st

Despite releasing all the way back in 2013 Rust is still going strong both from a content standpoint and player base metric. The recently added nuclear missile silo update added even more content to the game for players to explore such as a brand-new monument. However, Rust’s developers, Facepunch Studios, are set to introduce even more DLC to the game next month with the addition of a number of cosmetics and quality-of-life features that should allow players to really customize their aesthetic gameplay style.

The new shipping container DLC is set to launch on June 1st, 2023. The last time Facepunch Studios dropped a similar DLC was the Adobe building skin DLC which introduced a number of aesthetic changes to players’ builds and while the overall content was well-received players were left a little baffled at what seemed to be a pretty expensive DLC price of $13 considering what was included. The shipping container DLC is set to offer players a more industrial look to their builds both on base exteriors and interiors.

Taking to Twitter Producer at Facepunch Studios, Alistair McFarlane revealed a few screengrabs of the upcoming DLC saying, “The shipping container DLC building skin will be playable on the Rust Staging branch in 1 hour for testing and feedback! Planned release – June 1st.”

The shipping container DLC building skin will be playable on the Rust Staging branch in 1 hour for testing and feedback!



Planned release – June 1st. pic.twitter.com/bevwHtUyz7 — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) May 16, 2023

Alongside this, McFarlane further noted that the Facepunch team “also have building hammer UI changes planned based on the feedback we’ve received since releasing Adobe skin.” Finally, McFarlane showed off an experimental feature for the upcoming DLC that would allow players to “change the block colours” using a spray can.

Spraycan can change the block colours – This is currently experimental – subject to change before release. pic.twitter.com/S7Zx3On4SG — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) May 16, 2023

While this addition is “currently experimental” it’s probably fair to say that a lot of players would really welcome this addition to Rust which would allow for more creative vision on the fly. While the overall DLC doesn’t seem to be anything to really shout home about these changes and additions from the shipping container DLC will be sure to allow more player expression and creativity. If you’re more gameplay focused in Rust as opposed to the cosmetic side of it this might be an update to skip out on. There isn’t much known about the price of the DLC yet but the previously mentioned Adobe DLC pack was priced at $13 so it may be somewhere in that ballpark. Ultimately we’ll have to wait and see closer to the time of release or when the DLC launches on June 1st, 2023.