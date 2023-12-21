Nintendo Kicks Off Their Holiday Sale Event

Video games are not cheap. We probably don’t have to tell you that. However, you can typically find some games dropping down in price over time. Those AAA titles that cost you $69.99 brand new are not easy to keep up with forever. Sometimes, it’s best to let some of those games drop down to a more comfortable entry price. Unfortunately, Nintendo games don’t typically follow that trend. Normally, those games, especially first-party studio releases from Nintendo, will stay at a pretty high premium.

So whenever sales and promotions are going on from Nintendo, it’s worth checking out. You might just save some good money picking up these games if they were on your backlog. Today, the folks over at Nintendo have revealed a new Holiday sale. Nintendo is dubbing this event Hits For The Holiday Sale, which offers up to 50% off select games. The sale is now live for you to check out, and they will be available to go through until January 3, 2024.

Nintendo Hits For The Holiday Sale Highlight

Red Dead Redemption $34.99

Sonic Superstars $41.99

Metroid Dread $41.99

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $39.99

Nintendo Switch Sports $27.99

Super Mario Maker 2 $39.99

Disco Elysium The Final Cut $13.99

Citizen Sleeper $9.99

Night in the Woods $9.99

Slay the Spire $8.74

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles $15.99

Trombone Champ $8.99

That is just a small highlight of the games being discounted right now. Of course, being the holiday season, you might find some other notable Nintendo game discounts. It’s worth checking your favorite retailers to see what deals might be had as we head into the holiday and New Year’s. Meanwhile, the Nintendo digital storefront also has other notable sales going on right now. You can find holiday sales for Warner Bros and Capcom. So, hopefully, there’s something here that might pique your interest and give you a new, thrilling gameplay experience as we enjoy our holiday breaks.

It’s worth pointing out that if you’re also a PC gamer, Valve has just started its Steam Winter Sale event. That will give you access to a wide collection of PC games at a discount. Furthermore, those on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles will find Sony’s own holiday sale event. So you just have to keep an eye out for the next week or two in order to pick up some games at a steep discount.