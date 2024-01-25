Is The Legend of Zelda The Next Expansion For Super Nintendo World?

As Nintendo has proven over the last several years, they’re dedicated to not just making the best video games possible featuring their IPs but trying to take those IPs and bring them to new places so that they can “lure in” new people to check them out. Last year, they released the first of what might be a grand movie slate, with Mario’s first animated feature not only getting nominated for awards but also bringing in over 1.3 billion dollars! Then, there’s Super Nintendo World, the amusement that Nintendo has built with Universal Studios. The park already has locations in Japan and California, and Orlando is set to drop soon.

In fact, the official Instagram for Universal Studios Orlando dropped a video showcasing that there is work being done right now for Super Nintendo World in that location. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a pair of “Special Guests” within that video. Who were they? None other than Shigeru Miyamoto and Eiji Aonuma.

Why is that significant? Well, for Miyamoto, it’s honestly not. He’s been at the forefront of these parks, so it’s unsurprising that he would be there to help get things rolling for the “third entry” in this line. However, with Eiji Aonuma, it’s a different story. Why would he be there when the franchises he works on aren’t represented at the park currently?

In a new Instagram video posted by Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe, Eiji Aonuma has been spotted.



Miyamoto is next to him (one picture from @TokyoGameLife).



Is Zelda coming to Universal sooner than we think? pic.twitter.com/fFrg0iRpZS — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 25, 2024

The parks currently only have Mario-themed areas, which have brought in quite a few fans over the years. Then, before 2023 ended, Japan announced that the first park expansion would feature Donkey Kong, complete with a new area to explore and a mine cart ride to enjoy. But with Eiji Aonuma being at the third site and getting its construction ready, many wonder if The Legend of Zelda might be the next area to be built.

It certainly is possible, especially given the series’ popularity during the Nintendo Switch years. Both of its new titles that came out to the Switch were not only the best-selling entries in franchise history but were nominated for Game of the Year and then won Game of the Year in many places.

So, what would their theme park expansion look like? They might do a version of Hyrule Castle so people can visit Zelda’s home. They could also do the Temple of Time so people could pull up the Master Sword for themselves. Ride-wise, they might do an archery-themed task or some kind of sword-swinging challenge. Plus, there would be references to all the timelines and monsters that Link has faced.

But we won’t know for certain until it’s announced!