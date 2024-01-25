Horizon Forbidden West Is Coming To PC This March

There has been a long wait for Horizon fans to get the second installment for PC. PlayStation users have already had the chance to go through the latest adventure with Aloy. However, on PC, fans have been waiting, and fortunately, that wait is ending. Announced through the PlayStation Blog, it’s been confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will arrive for PC on March 21, 2024. With it, we’ll get this game’s complete edition and some additional bonus content for those opting to pre-purchase it. Here’s what we know so far.

Nixxes Software has been working on the PC port, and towards the end of March, we’ll finally get to experience this latest grand adventure with Aloy. Taking to the PlayStation Blog, the developers have revealed that the game is available to pre-purchase right now and that this will be the complete edition of the title. So you’ll get the extra Burning Shores expansion, something which you can enjoy once you finish Aloy’s main campaign. But there are a few incentives in place to potentially get players to spend the money now on the title.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Bonus Content

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow* (available only with pre-purchase)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear* (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

That’s the currently listed bonus material we can expect, according to the PlayStation Blog. Of course, being that this is a PC release, there are some PC-related features players can expect to be featured. For instance, there are unlocked frame rates, various graphical setting options, and the addition of new technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling. Those of you with ultra-wide monitors will find support with there even being compatibility options for triple-monitor setups.

For those unaware, this latest game is all about a new danger in the world. A plague of sorts has started to spread, infecting the land, and it’s up to Aloy to figure out the source of this virus. It will take Aloy to faraway lands where new threatening machines reside. While the fate of life on Earth rests on you, Aloy will build new alliances to help you along the way.

As mentioned, Horizon Forbidden West has already been released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game when it was first released. It might not accurately represent just how the game will perform for the upcoming PC platform, but you will get a bit more insight into the game’s premise. You can find our game coverage in the video we have embedded below.