Cyberpunk 2077 Runs Better On PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X?

In our gaming world, specs can be the difference between playing a game at its “best performance level” or just a “mediocre level.” Granted, not everyone wants to play video games at the highest resolution on the best screens while being blinded by its 4K output. Sometimes, people just want to play the game and know it looks “good” without being “too much.” But in the battle between Xbox and Sony, they have battled for generations to make their systems better than their rivals. But when you look at Cyberpunk 2077, one console stands above the other: Sony’s.

The reason we know this is because of the video below. A YouTuber took a “benchmark test” on both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 and tested how they ran in both “Quality Mode” and “Performance Mode,” and the results were interesting. When in “Quality Mode,” both machines ran about the same, which both could see as a positive. However, when put in Performance mode, the PS5 ran at a much higher framerate while also not dropping as many frames in the process.

In contrast, the Xbox Series X not only had a lower framerate but also dropped over a thousand frames while trying to run the title. While this doesn’t happen with every game, according to the benchmark tester, it is interesting that it happens with Cyberpunk 2077. Because if it happens here, other titles have this problem.

But why does this matter at all? Simply put, when Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X, they noted that it was the “most powerful and highest performing” system ever created. In a leaked memo, Phil Spencer even noted that this was the system that would help them shine over the others and even blasted Sony, saying that they had no chance to match up to them this time.

However, the opposite has been true. Not only have the PS5 and Sony been dominating Microsoft and the Xbox Series X since their respective releases, but the PS5 is widely considered the better console. Not just because of its numerous games over its competitors but because the console runs and performs better.

Meanwhile, due to guidelines that Microsoft has demanded of people with their Xbox Series X/S, they’re losing out on games, and the optimization for titles on their consoles hasn’t been that good. The systems have also been causing serious bugs that have frustrated players.

Better luck next time, Xbox.