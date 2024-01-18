Take-Two Interactive Enters Objection To Remedy’s New Logo For Its Similarity to Rockstar’s

This may end up settled outside court anyway, but it's certainly a surprising and sudden little scandal.

Take-Two Interactive has moved forward with a surprising lawsuit against Remedy.

As reported by The Verge, Take-Two Interactive is objecting to the new logo Remedy has filed with the UK and EU Intellectual Property Officies, claiming that it will cause “confusion on the part of the public” with the Rockstar Games logo.

The signature Remedy logo everyone remembers, like the Rockstar Games logo, was primarily comprised of a single capitalized R. However, Remedy had that R inside an oval, and if you looked closely, there was a bullet inside the hole of the R letter itself. This was a fitting representation of what Remedy’s games were like: violent dramas with gunplay at the center of it. And for a very long time, Remedy was most known for Alan Wake and Max Payne.

For the new logo, Remedy uses one R, that seems to be trimmed in the front. There is then a smaller section of an R in front of it, and another even smaller section of an R in front of that. The logo seems to imply that Remedy is now made up of multitudes, and those multitudes are the different worlds that they have now built between each project they undertake.

This also ties up to something Remedy has dropped teasers to in every title; the suggestion that all their games, even though their copyrights are held by different publishers, all reside in the same continuity. They really started doing this in Control, and have continued to drop those little references and teasers in their latest release, Alan Wake 2.

It’s worth noting that Take-Two Interactive is listed as the entity who has submitted this dispute. We don’t know if Rockstar management or employees have any misgivings about the new logo.

In spite of the objection filed by Take-Two, they do not seem to be eager to push forward with litigation. Both parties agreed to extend the “cooling off period” in EU, before they even start meeting in the courts. Adversarial proceedings begin in EU court in September 7, 2025.

So, this seems to be a situation where Take-Two Interactive entered their objection because they didn’t expect this to be coming, but they aren’t necessarily looking for a fight. For those who may not be aware, Remedy is actually working with Rockstar Games right now on the upcoming remakes of Max Payne 1 & 2. Remedy was the original studio who made those games, and Rockstar now owns the rights to them.

In spite of the seeming drama, this looks like something that could be resolved in a matter of months or even weeks, with Remedy simply changing their logo again, or Remedy convincing Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive that there will be no legal issues between the two logos.