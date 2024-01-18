Call Of Duty Warzone Update Pulled While Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes Go Live

This is the big update that could have you playing Call of Duty all year.

Raven Software has pulled the latest update to Call of Duty Warzone today, after it was found to have created problems on the platform.

Raven shared this message in a recent tweet:

“Upon deliberation with our teams, we have decided to temporarily disable the new Champion’s Quest feature.

At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy #Warzone to the fullest extent possible. Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience.

With that said, we’ll be reenabling Champion’s Quest at the earliest possible opportunity.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to those who already began chasing those victories!”

In the meantime, patch notes have come out for the latest patch for Call of Duty Modern Warzone 3’s Season 1 Reloaded. We had previously summed up the depth of content that Season 1 Reloaded was bringing to the game. As we had pointed out back then, if you bought Call of Duty Modern Warzone 3, and you saw all the things that Activision is adding now, you won’t care what any reviewer or fan has to say about it anymore.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Activision did make one change after receiving feedback on their announcement. They have decided to pull out Covert Exfil, after players expressed their displeasure at the win condition. This would allow players to leave battle royale matches early. Activision will hold off on introducing Covert Exfil and will instead make it part of its own mode.

You can read the full patch notes below.

New Maps

Rio (6v6)

Test your mettle in a once-idyllic coastal town, where waters at the shore lap at the hull of a burning yacht, signaling disaster.

New Operators

A-Train

Rush through the competition with the Tracer Pack: The Boys – A-Train Operator Bundle.

Firecracker

Blast your way through your enemies with the Tracer Pack: The Boys – Firecracker Operator Bundle.

New Modes

Headquarters

Secure the Headquarters objective and hold the position as long as possible to accrue points. Dig in tight, as respawns are disabled for the defending team. The objective rotates around the map throughout the match, so be ready to change your position on the fly.

Team Gunfight

Experience Gunfight on a larger scale. In this version, players compete in 6v6 across standard Multiplayer maps. As with traditional Gunfight, all players will receive the same randomized Loadout at the start of each round. This Loadout changes throughout the match. Adapt to what you’re given and wipe out the competition.

Infected

Begin the match with one player randomly assigned as the starting infected. The infected player’s goal is to eliminate and transform all the other players into infected Operators who then join their side, while the remaining survivors must use their best skills and strategies to keep the infected at bay.

Ranked Mode

Check out the dedicated MWIII Ranked Play section below!

Events

The Boys are back, and an all-new mode arrives in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer with them: Supe Siege is here.

Compete in a new Supe’d Up version of Kill Confirmed inspired by the hit TV series The Boys. In this twist on the classic mode, fallen Operators drop doses of Temp V, giving temporary power boosts like Heat Vision to those who swoop in to collect them.

Prove that you belong with the Supes by completing six challenges in The Boys: Supe Siege Event Challenge. The challenges are as follows:

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode (Reward: Calling Card).

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS (Reward: Emblem).

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 (Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip).

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times (Reward: Large Decal).

Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations (Reward: Weapon Charm).

Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment (Reward: Double XP Token).

Mastery Reward: Complete all six challenges to earn “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint featuring four attachments, equipped with a whopping 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition for aggressive suppressive fire.

Global

Customization

Adjusted geometry and appearance of the Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins in an effort to increase visibility.

Familiar Camo in the Poison Frogs category will now appear as intended once equipped.

Unobtainable Calling Cards are no longer displayed in the Premium category.

Equip to All button from Battle Pass will now ensure customizations are applied in Private Match.

Fixed an error that prevented the Endowment Direct Action Pack to be purchased.

Resolved and issue in which several Camos failed to apply to the Holger 26 LMG.

Resolved an issue in which users were unable to navigate through an Operator’s skins while using a controller.

The Fossilized Weapon Blueprint no longer displays inconsistent camo coverage.

Several errors have been resolved that blocked players from equipping various Weapon Blueprints: Bone Structure Weapon Blueprint for the DG-58 LSW Light Machine Gun. Lethal Expression Weapon Blueprint from the Color Blocked bundle. Empire Guardian Blueprint from the Aztec Codex Weapon Bundle.



Multiplayer

UIX

Improvements Faction emblems are now displayed while viewing the Scoreboard. Minor visual adjustments to the Prestige animation in the After Action Report.

Gunsmith Corrected inaccurate Pros and Cons displayed for several Attachments. Revised several Attachment descriptions to better reflect their true effects. Addressed multiple issues with equipping a Conversion Kit that resulted in incompatible Attachment combinations.

Resolved issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the menu in multiple scenarios, such as: Viewing Daily Challenges. Reporting a player in another group. Resetting to default Settings.

Completing a Mastery Camo Challenge for the Pickaxe (Melee) will no longer cause the Loadout menu to unexpectedly appear.

The Accessibility preset to enlarge text will now work as intended when option is set to Largest.

Event tab is now accessible for players who previously could not access it.

Gameplay

Spectating in the third-person perspective is no longer allowed in the following Modes: Control Cutthroat Search and Destroy War

Inspecting dual-wield Melee Weapons will no longer cause one arm to remain still.

Addressed an exploit that allowed Weapons to be fired faster than intended while set to Semi-Auto fire type.

Dummy targets in the Firing Range now have 150 health, aligned with Core Multiplayer.

Audio Teammates will no longer play enemy sound effects upon sliding and landing from a fall. Improved footstep audio for players walking on puddle surfaces. Resolved issues with audio during the infiltration sequence on multiple Maps.

Spawns Enemy Remote Turret, Wheelson-HS, and Chopper Gunner Killstreaks will now disable nearby spawn points.



Progression

Fixed issues that prevented progression of several Challenges.

Resolved a bug in which players would not receive Prestige Emblems upon reaching the requirements.

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for several Weapons and Attachments.

One Shot, One Kill score event is no longer awarded when an elimination is achieved with two Handguns.

Added missing Mastery Emblems for the MTZ-762 (Battle Rifle).

Priceless Camo challenge for the Stormender (Launcher) can now be completed.

Maps

Estate Kitchen Control capture point can no longer be contested from the Main Room.

Derail Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations.

Highrise Garbage bins near the Elevators will no longer open and obstruct the line of sight. Players in the Actibase Tunnel will no longer take damage from explosives on the surface above. Railings on the Helipad staircases can now be mounted by players. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Substation P2: Propane Shack P3: Red Pit P4: Phonic Office P5: Green Shack

Invasion Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Courtyard P2: Construction P3: Bus Station P4: Park P5: South Street

Karachi Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Rubble P2: Cafe P3: Mini Mart P4: Main Street P5: Shacks

Scrapyard Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Center P2: Blue Warehouse P3: Red Warehouse P4: Forklift P5: Storage

Skidrow Improved collision to prevent the Recon Drone (Field Upgrade) from accessing unintended locations near the Back Alley and Playground.

Sub Base Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Loading Bay P2: Garage Bay P3: Crane P4: North Dock P5: Tank

Terminal Addressed multiple exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Bookstore P2: Lower Lounge P3: Shopping P4: Dining P5: Apron

Underpass Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Pillars P2: Warehouse P3: Village P4: Industrial Yard P5: Ditch

Operation Spearhead (War) Players can no longer exit the playable area using a Deployable Cover near the Police Office.



Modes

Infected Using a Field Upgrade will no longer cause it to become disabled for the remainder of the match. Deployable Cover Field Upgrade will no longer fail to deploy upon attempted placement.

Search and Destroy Sliding while planting or defusing a bombsite will now put the player into the crouch position rather than standing.



Weapons & Attachments

» Assault Rifles «

SVA 545 Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).

Holger 556 Increased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 252ms (+9%).

DG-56 Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 20.3m (-43%). Decreased medium damage range from 44.5m to 30.5 (-31%).

FR 5.56 Increased medium damage from 36 to 40 (+11%).

MCW Increased sprint to fire time from 220ms to 241ms (+10%). 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Decreased damage range benefit by 6%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 7%. Increased sprint to fire time penalty by 1%. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 5%. Decreased tactical stance spread penalty by 5%. RB Regal Heavy Stock Decreased gun kick control benefit by 11%. Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit by 5%. Decreased vertical recoil control benefit by 5%. Increased sprint speed penalty by 3%. Increased tactical sprint speed penalty by 3%. Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 1%. JAK Raven Kit Increased arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

STB-556 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 15.2m to 30.5m (+100%). Increased near-medium damage range from 29.5m to 39.4m (+34%). Increased medium damage range from 47m to 54.6m (+16%).

Kastov 762 (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%).

Chimera (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 28 to 29 (+4%). Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 22.9m (+80%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

FR Avancer (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%). Decreased maximum damage range from 34.9m to 24.8m (-29%).

M16 (MWII) Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 240ms (-17%).

Kastov-74u (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 19 to 22 (+16%). Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%). Increased medium damage range from 36.8m to 47m (+28%).

Kastov 545 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 32 to 34 (+6%). Decreased maximum damage range from 24.9m to 15.2m (-39%). Decreased aim down sight time from 240ms to 225ms (-6%).



» Battle Rifles «

Sidewinder Decreased recoil and gun kick while firing.

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 44 to 52 (+18%). Full-Auto Fire Type Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%). Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%).

Cronen Squall (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 32 (+3%).

FTAC Recon (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%). Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 250ms (-7%). Full-Auto Fire Type Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1x (+11%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%).

SO-14 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 41 to 46 (+12%). Full-Auto Fire Type Decreased neck damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%). Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.74x to 0.8x (+8%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%).



» Submachine Guns «

WSP Swarm Increased maximum damage range from 4.6m to 6.6m (+50%). Increased near-medium damage range from 7.9m to 11.7m (+48%).

Rival-9 Decreased horizontal recoil slightly. MTZ Marauder Stock Decreased firing aim stability benefit by 5%.

Striker 9 Increased maximum damage from 27 to 29 (+7%).

Lachmann Shroud (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.2m to 10.7m (-13%). Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%). Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%).

ISO 9mm (MWII) Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Fennec 45 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 12.7m (+19%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 200ms to 190ms (-6%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 99ms (-10%).

BAS-P (MWII) Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 16.3m (-14%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Lachmann Sub (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

MX9 (MWII) Increased upper-leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%). Decreased aim down sights time from 220ms to 200ms (-9%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%).



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 680 Increased sprint to fire time from 184ms to 200ms (+9%). Sawed Off Mod Stock Decreased movement speed benefit by 2%. Decreased sprint to fire time benefit by 5%. Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 3%. Decreased recoil control penalties by 10%. Decreased hipfire spread benefits by 6%.

Lockwood 300 (MWII) 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition Decreased minimum damage from 75 to 57 (-24%). Maelstrom Dual Trigger Action Decreased maximum damage range from 3m to 2.3m (-25%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 6.4m to 5.3m (-16%).

Expedite 12 (MWII) Increased medium damage range from 10.4m to 12.4m (+20%). Decreased pellet spread while aiming down sight by 20%.

Bryson 800 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 182ms to 145ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight time from 350ms to 300ms (-14%).

Bryson 890 (MWII) Increased rate of fire from 150rpm to 164rpm (+9%).



» Light Machine Guns «

Holger 26 Increased minimum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%).

DG-58 LSW Decreased sprint to fire time from 294ms to 231ms (-21%). Decreased aim down sight time from 370ms to 320ms (-14%).

Bruen Mk9 Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Sakin MG38 (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.15x (+15%). Decreased aim down sight time from 430ms to 410ms (-5%).

HCR 56 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 250ms to 225ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 390ms to 310ms (-21%).



» Marksman Rifles «

DM56 Increased sprint to fire time from 168ms to 199ms (+19%).

MTZ Interceptor Decreased head damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%). Decreased neck damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%).

EBR-14 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 216ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight time from 255ms to 240ms (-6%).

Lockwood Mk2 (MWII) Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped. Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%). Decreased hipfire spread while standing by 10%.

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Crossbow (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 100 to 125 (+25%). Brightblaze 20” Bolts Increased maximum damage from 85 to 105 (+24%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.98x to 1.2x (+22%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%).

LM-S (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 245ms (-9%).



» Sniper Rifles «

KATT-AMR Zang-34 Barrel Decreased damage range benefit by 9%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%.

KV Inhibitor Added medium damage at 129 to 61m. Decreased minimum damage from 129 to 99 (-23%). Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%). Decreased near-medium damage from 58.4m to 48.3m (-17%).

Victus XMR (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.5x (+43%).

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased recoil center speed by 100%.



» Handguns «

Renetti JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit View will no longer be obstructed while aiming down sight with certain Optic Attachments equipped.

TYR Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 100 (+11%). Increased minimum damage from 70 to 75 (+7%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 15.2m to 11.4m (-25%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x (+15%). Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased trigger action delay from 150ms to 90ms (-40%). Incompatible Chrios Holo Optic Attachment can no longer be equipped. Ullr’s Fury Trigger Action Decreased trigger action delay from 70ms to 60ms (-14%). Odin’s Judgment Trigger Action Decreased trigger action delay from 210ms to 150ms (-29%).

9mm Daemon (MWII) Added far-medium damage at 26 to 31m. Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%). Increased near-medium damage from 30 to 34 (+13%). Increased medium damage from 26 to 30 (+15%). Decreased maximum damage range from 9.4m to 7.4m (-22%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 11.4m (-44%). Decreased medium damage range from 31m to 20.6m (-34%).



» Launchers «

Stormender EMP effects will now disable and/or destroy the following items: Drill Charge (Lethal) Smoke Airdrop (Field Upgrade) Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade) Swarm (Killstreak)



» Attachments «

Corvus Torch Underbarrel Attachment is now available to equip on many Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles.

Resolved an issue in which Lasers and Underbarrels would visibly overlap.

View is no longer obstructed in Tac-Stance while the KR Intlas LSJ-3 Optic Attachment is equipped.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 5%. Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7%.

FSS OLE-V Laser Decreased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 4%.

FTAC Grimline Laser Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7%.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 3%.

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Ammunition Increased damage range benefit by 2%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 19%.

XRK Nightfall Suppressor XL Decreased damage range benefit by 6%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%. Decreased recoil control benefit by 3%. Increased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%. Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%.

Round Nose Ammunition Revised description to accurately reflect its true effects. Dramatically reduces bullet range while increasing flinch.



Perks

Tac Mask (Gear) Added immunity to enemy EMP effects from the Stormender (Launcher).

Bone Conduction Headset (Gear) Revised description to better reflect its existing effects. Reduces player combat and environmental sounds to allow improved focus on hearing other footsteps.

Signal Jammer (Gear) Addressed an issue that prevented proper functionality while equipped with the Engineer Vest.



Equipment

Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal) Increased minimum explosive damage from 25 to 75 (+200%).



Field Upgrades

Trophy System Enemy Cruise Missile (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.

A.C.S. Addressed an issue that prevented objectives from being captured in Hardcore game modes.

Suppression Mine Visual effects are no longer activated for the player who deployed the mine.



Killstreaks

SAM Turret Decreased lock-on delay from 3s to 2s (-33%). Increased cooldown between missiles from 1.25s to 1.75s (+40%). Adjusted number of missiles required to destroy multiple Killstreaks. VTOL Jet: 4 missiles, up from 3 Gunship: 5 missiles, up from 3 Chopper Gunner: 4 missiles, up from 3 Advanced UAV (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.

Remote Turret Dying while attempting to control the turret will no longer prevent the player from controlling it upon subsequent attempts.

Overwatch Helo 100 XP and 75 Score are now awarded upon destruction.

EMP Announcer voiceline will now play upon enemy usage. Destroyed Equipment and Killstreaks will no longer grant Killstreak progress.

Swarm Announcer voiceline will now play upon enemy usage.



MWIII Ranked Play launches in Season 1 Reloaded and will be available to all players who have reached Level 55.

Launch Preparations

Season 1 Start Time: Multiplayer Ranked Play will not be available immediately after the Season 1 Reloaded update. For latest details and timing, please follow @CODUpdates.

Multiplayer Ranked Play will not be available immediately after the Season 1 Reloaded update. Launch Matchmaking: During the Ranked Play launch period, Skill Division Matchmaking restrictions will be relaxed, allowing players who climb into higher Skill Divisions faster than the rest of the population to find matches. Skill Division matchmaking will continue to put high Skill Division players in matches appropriate for their skill. As more players reach higher Divisions, we will begin tightening our matchmaking parameters. Pre-made parties are still subject to the outlined Party SR Restrictions. Please find these restrictions in the Competitive Integrity Features section below.

During the Ranked Play launch period, Skill Division Matchmaking restrictions will be relaxed, allowing players who climb into higher Skill Divisions faster than the rest of the population to find matches.

Competitive Settings Overview

Play like the pros in competitive 4v4 matches using the same settings, maps, and modes as the Call of Duty League (CDL).

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Maps and Modes

CDL Search and Destroy Highrise Invasion Karachi Skidrow Terminal

CDL Control Highrise Invasion Karachi

CDL Hardpoint Invasion Karachi Skidrow Sub Base Terminal



Content Restrictions

Weapon Restrictions MW3 Weapons Assault Rifles Holger 556 DG-58 FR 5.56 MTZ 556 Battle Rifles All Shotguns All Marksman Rifles All LMGs All Sniper Rifles Longbow KV Inhibitor Launchers All Melee Riot Shield Pistols WSP Stinger COR-45 TYR MW2 Weapons All

Attachment Restrictions MW3 Attachments Muzzle All Suppressors All Melee Damage Muzzles Barrels All Silencers Lasers All Optics All Thermal Optics All Night Vision Optics Ammunition All Underbarrels All Launcher and Shotgun Underbarrels Trigger Action All Fire Rate Triggers Grip All Akimbo Grips Aftermarket Parts All MW2 Attachments All

Equipment Restrictions Lethal Proximity Mine Molotov Cocktail C4 Claymore Thermite Throwing Knife Drill Charge Thermobaric Throwing Star Breacher Drone Tactical Shock Stick Decoy Grenade Stim Snapshot Grenade Tear Gas Flash Grenade EMD Grenade Battle Rage Scatter Mine Smokes (Hardpoint and Control Only) Field Upgrades Tactical Camera Inflatable Decoy DDOS Deployable Cover Munitions Box Loadout Drop Portable Radar Tactical Insertion Recon Drone Smoke Airdrop Suppression Mine Anti-Armor Rounds Heartbeat Sensor Comm Scrambler Med Box A.C.S.

Vests Engineer Vest Demolition Vest CCT Comms Vest Overkill Vest Gunner Vest

Gloves Scavenger Gloves

Gear Control Comlink Bone Conduction Blacklight Flashlight L/R Detector Threat Identification Data Jacker Signal Jammer Hijacked IFF Strobe Ghost T/V Camo

Killstreak Restrictions UAV Mosquito Drone Sam Turret Bomb Drone Care Package Guardian-SC Counter UAV Cluster Mine Precision Airstrike SAE Mortar Strike Overwatch Helo Juggernaut Recon Wheelson-HS VTOL Jet Emergency Airdrop Advanced UAV Chopper Gunner Gunship Carpet Bomb Remote Turret SAE



SR (Skill Rating) & Division Overview

Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.

All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.

Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.

Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.

Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones: Bronze – Starting Division Silver – 900 SR Gold – 2,100 SR Platinum – 3,600 SR Diamond – 5,400 SR Crimson – 7,500 SR Iridescent – 10,000 SR Top 250 – 10,000+ SR

Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.

All Divisions except for Iridescent have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division. Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in MWII Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.

It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in MWII Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon. End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division and Skill Division Tier will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three (3) Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 1 in Gold III will begin Season 2 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond I. The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.

At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division and Skill Division Tier will determine where you start the following season:

Top 250 Leaderboard & Division

The Top 250 Division returns, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view starting Day 1 of each season from within the Multiplayer Ranked Play lobby. Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season.

Play like the Pros, against the Pros: Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition.

Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition. Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Modern Warfare 3, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.

Ranks & Rewards Overview

MWIII Multiplayer Ranked Play offers a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.

Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare III and Warzone. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.

Ranks and Rank Rewards Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career. All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50. Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank. Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards unique to that milestone along with a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank: Rank 5: MWIII Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both 2024 CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions. Rank 10: MWIII Ranked Play Rank 10 Weapon Camo Rank 15: ‘Iced Out’ Animated Emblem Rank 20: ‘Bomb Squad’ Weapon Charm Rank 25: ‘Lock it Down’ Weapon Sticker Rank 30: ‘Full Stack’ Animated Emblem Rank 35: ‘Never Chalked’ Large Weapon Decal Rank 40: ‘Top Fragger’ Weapon Charm Rank 45: MWIII Ranked Play Rank 45 Weapon Camo Rank 50: MWIII Ranked Veteran Emblem & Operator Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.

Season 1 Rewards In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards. Throughout the Season 1, players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: ‘MWIII Season 1 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: ‘Pro Issue Gutter Knife’ Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Script Writer’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Built Different’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘MWIII Ranked Play Season 1’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Division Skins Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons in Modern Warfare III and Warzone: Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.

Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 1 rewards are as follows: Bronze: Emblem Silver: Emblem Gold: ‘MWIII Season 1 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem Platinum: ‘MWIII Season 1 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem Diamond: ‘MWIII Season 1 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem Crimson: ‘‘MWIII Season 1 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem Iridescent: ‘‘MWIII Season 1 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card Top 250: ‘‘MWIII Season 1 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card

Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 1 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive an animated unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.

Competitive Integrity Features

Penalties & Suspensions: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.

Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders. SR Forgiveness: If a matchmade player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR. It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.

If a matchmade player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR. Match Cancel: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.

If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu. Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.

Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions. Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion. Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.

After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion. Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used: Bronze – Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division

To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:

Additional Social Features

Hot Streaks: Win 3 Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!)

Win 3 Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!) Social Profile: Rank Play icons will be added to your Social profile to identify your Ranked Play Skill Division and Rank anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare III and Warzone.

SEASON 1 RELOADED CONTENT

New Warlord: Dokkaebi

Operators will find Dokkaebi’s fortress at the top of a skyscraper in Zaravan City. A technological savant, the Warlord uses drones, turrets, and a Wheelson as her main line of defense.



GAMEPLAY

Contracts

Aether Extraction Players can now move immediately after successfully interacting with Aether Extractors.

Eliminate Bounty Target Addressed an issue that allowed HVTs to spawn inside of locked Mercenary Strongholds.



Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue that prevents players from using Field Upgrades when wielding the Dual Kodachis.

General

Addressed an issue that allowed players to damage other players in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to carry more than two weapons at a time.

Addressed an issue that would create a Contraband copy of Insured Slot 2 when it was equipped as a Secondary Weapon.

ENEMIES

Terminus Outcomes

Sentry Turrets Sentry Turrets are now EMP’d when shot by the Stormender.



ALLIES

Zombies

Hell Hounds Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds will now heal newly added squad members. Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds will now retain their name and level when traveling to the Dark Aether.



WEAPONS

» Assault Rifle «

RAM-7 Addressed an issue that prevented players from equipping the base RAM-7 weapon in the insured slot.



EQUIPMENT

Tactical Equipment

Decoy Grenades Increased Decoy Grenade duration from 6 seconds to 8

Cymbal Monkey Increased the Cymbal Monkey duration from 8.5 seconds to 10.5. The Cymbal Monkey will now attract Hell Hounds.



CUSTOMIZATION

Bone Collector Operator Skin This skin now appears correctly in the Strike Team menu.

Sleigh Operator Skin This skin now appears correctly in the Strike Team menu.



UI/UX

Leave Squad Players can now choose to leave their squad.

Mission Progression Notifications Players will now be notified of certain progression milestones when completing Missions. Example: A Mission step that requires players to kill 50 enemies will now notify players at 10, 20, 30, and 40 kills.

General Addressed an issue that prevented players from being notified that they earned the ‘House Cleaner’ Calling Card.

