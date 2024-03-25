Cyberpunk 17 Will Be Free Soon, But Not For Long

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have the best start when it first released, but now it is keeping up a bit more by offering promotions for players to give the game a try to see if they like it. Soon some players will get to enjoy the game for free, but not for long.

Those who are still on the fence about Cyberpunk 2077 will get to play a free trial of the game from March 28 to the 31 of March. The trial for the game will only be available for those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This won’t be available for those on PC>

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!



Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 25, 2024

This trial is allowing people to finally get a test of Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time, after its rocky start. While the game has a really cool setup, when it was first released, many believe the game was unfinished and not ready to be sold, especially considering how many glitches there were.

With that being said, this trial could be a great way for more to see this game and get a true feel for it. The game will have 5 hours of playtime available for those who want to play and won’t require any type of subscription purchase.

This open-world game allows players to adventure into the future, break away from reality, and enjoy this futuristic game first-hand. Cyberpunk 2077 is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Be sure to check out the trial before it is too late – the trial is not available on PC.

Source.