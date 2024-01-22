Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Could Feature Multiplayer

Quite a bit of anticipation was built around CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. Ever since it was unveiled, fans were eager to see just how the studio would transition from The Witcher’s medieval fantasy setting to a futuristic world backdrop. However, as you all know, the studio didn’t quite hit the strides they were hopeful for when it came to Cyberpunk 2077’s actual launch. Several aspects were even written off to bring this game around. But one feature could find itself being incorporated in the upcoming sequel.

There are bound to be some scrapped features left on the table for this upcoming installment. But there are also likely more than a few features intended to be made for this first installment before CD Projekt Red was forced to dial back plans to fix the game. While the studio did manage to turn this game around, one feature that fans were expecting was a multiplayer game mode. We don’t know what this mode intended to offer, but that feature never made its way to the game. Now, thanks to an interview with Reuters, we know that CD Projekt Red’s Michal Nowakowski said that they are considering multiplayer elements for this installment.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything more that the folks over at CD Projekt Red could offer in terms of what they are doing in terms of the game or its potential multiplayer component. With that said, there are expectations that this game project will have about eighty employees by the end of this year. So it’s still very early into the production, and it’s going to be a while before we see anything marketing for the project. With that said, this is not the only project being worked on.

While fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are getting a sequel, those of you who are more fond of The Witcher will find a new game coming your way. In the same interview, it was noted that the development of the next installment of The Witcher franchise will begin full production this year. Several hundred employees are expected to work on the game by midway into this year. But even then, it will likely be a couple of years before we see this next installment released into the marketplace. Fans are not the only ones waiting on The Witcher 4. We’ve even reported that the voice actor to provide the voice of Geralt is hopeful that CD Projekt Red will be calling him up to lend his talents for this next game once again.