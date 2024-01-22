RoboCop: Rogue City Now Has A New Game Plus Mode

Fans were surprised with the release of RoboCop: Rogue City. The game has grown a following, and while you might have finished the game already, the developers are giving you another reason to replay the game. If you’re itching to once again roam the streets of Detroit and take out the criminal scum, then check out the New Game Plus mode. It was unveiled earlier this month that the developers wanted to launch a New Game Plus mode soon. Today, we’re finally getting that mode with developers explaining what you need to do before it triggers.

If you’re starting up RoboCop: Rogue City, an update is available that makes a few changes. Taking to the Steam page for the game, the developers highlighted the changes. But more importantly, this new update also adds in New Game Plus mode, which you need to finish the campaign. It’s noted that this mode is only unlocked after finishing the game when the update is applied. So, if you haven’t finished the game, you can continue progressing through the campaign after this update is finished. Meanwhile, those of you who finished the game will need to load an older save.

The developers stated that you could load a save just before the game campaign has finished. After you finish the game campaign again, a new save file will be created, which will grant you access to New Game Plus. Furthermore, this New Game Plus mode will unlock a Golden Auto-9 skin. But for those who are unfamiliar with New Game Plus mode, we can offer some insight into what you’re in for with this game mode.

Essentially, the New Game Plus mode is the ability to replay the campaign. Typically, the developers will allow players to retain some of the progression made through their first run of the campaign. For example, in RoboCop: Rogue City, players are able to retain their unlocked Skills and Auto-9 upgrades. However, if you’re looking for a more challenging gameplay experience, then there is a new difficulty option. The developers have added the “There Will Be Trouble” difficulty option, making the enemies stronger to deal with.

Again, this update does add a few fixes. For instance, adjustments have been made to reset the shooting mode when exiting the interiors. Likewise, RoboCop’s right hand won’t disappear when grabbing a human enemy. Additionally, those who found the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped will find that this bug has been cleared out. Currently, RoboCop: Rogue City is available to pick up and play for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.