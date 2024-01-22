Persona 3 Reload Team Said “There’s An Idea” For Switch Port

One of the biggest “problems” that the Nintendo Switch has had over its close to seven-year run is that while many 3rd party developers have been more than happy to bring their titles to the system, there have been some who have looked at the console, and wondered if their product could even “work on the system.” Sadly, this led to substandard ports from top-tier developers and publishers who seemed to care little for the system and its install base and only did things for a cash grab. When Persona 3 Reload was officially announced, many expected the Switch to be one of the systems that players could enjoy it on, but that wasn’t the case.

Initial rumors stated that there would be a Switch port and that it would be announced soon after the reveal, but that never came to pass. We’re less than two weeks away from the title’s release, and a Switch port is still nowhere in sight, and now, we know why.

Some of the heads of P-Studio, who helped make the Atlus remake, noted in an interview with Atomix that from the start, the Switch port wasn’t planned:

“Since we began conceptualizing everything that would come in Persona 3 Reload , we decided that there would be no version for the Nintendo Switch . Of course the idea is there, but it’s a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think about it and we’ll see what happens.”

“We’ll see what happens,” indeed. The reason that many are so put off by the lack of a reveal is that Atlus brought the original versions of the 3rd and 4th games to the Switch in 2023, and in 2022, the 5th version hit the Switch after years of fan begging, and the results were huge. The Nintendo fanbase showed up to play their games, and the expectation was that they would “be rewarded” with this remake. Alas, it’s not to be. Or, at least, not to be when the game launches on February 2nd.

The question now becomes, “Why not?” When you look at the trailers, graphics, and gameplay for the title, it’s not too much of a push beyond what the 5th entry had, and that game played flawlessly on Switch; we can testify to that ourselves.

It’s possible that they felt they would’ve had to make “some sacrifices” and thus had to spend more time on the Switch version, but we likely won’t find out the full reason until later.