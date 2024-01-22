Persona 3 Reload Gets “Unique” Live-Action Trailer Starring Aidan Gallagher

Easily, one of the biggest “problems” with certain media is their desire to “look cool” and try to bring in people to get their games. It’s not that they shouldn’t try and do this, but sometimes the look of what they show or the intent they’re trying to convey doesn’t quite line up. Ironically, the latest example of this comes from Persona 3 Reload, which isn’t even out yet. Atlus dropped a live-action trailer for the game starring Aidan Gallagher. Who’s that? He’s one of the stars of The Umbrella Academy, where he plays the time traveler called “Five.” He was in the trailer to remind players that within the game, “your time is limited.” So, the connections track, at least.

The problem is that when you watch the trailer, it’s merely Aidan going through the various “settings” of the game while walking in front of what we know is a green screen. It creates a “clash” that is hard to ignore, especially at the end when they transform Aiden into one of the characters via the game’s engine and attack one of the shadows.

You can check this out for yourself and see what you think about it:

In a word, “A For Effort, D For Execution.” But hey, not everything can be a winner, right? It’s certainly not the level Brian Cox did when he did his own “live-action trailer” for a certain upcoming fighting title. But then again, not everyone is Brian Cox.

The message behind the Persona 3 Reload trailer is meaningful, however. Just like with the games that followed the original third title in Atlus’ beloved RPG series, you only have a certain number of days to prepare yourself for the “end of the world” that is coming.

In this case, the “Dark Hour,” caused by the towering colossus known as Tartarus, threatens the world in various ways. Monstrous “Shadows” are coming out every month, and people are suffering from a mysterious illness as a result. You are one of the S.E.E.S group who are tasked with taking these shadows down due to how you are able to summon a Persona.

But even with that power, you have much to do. Outside of training yourself, you’ll need to establish bonds with others and grow your power through them. But with a set number of days to do it all in, can you get as strong as you need to be for what’s coming?

You’ll find out on February 2nd.