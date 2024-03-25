Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzon III Season 3 Release Date

The second season of Call of Duty is about to come to a close, and the third is underway, bringing more weapon updates and more. While not a lot has been confirmed for the update, there are many different rumors, and here is what some of them are saying will be coming to the game.

The first thing Activision did confirm was that Season 3 will arrive on Wednesday, April 3. When it comes to times, the game normally gets its updates around 12 PM ET, which is 9 AM PT and 5 PM BST. The updates are normally always on time and bring countless items and new content.

There will be a brand new battle pass in Season 3 which will allow players to unlock weapons, cosmetics, and other things to use to customize themselves in gameplay. Something that was already leaked is that Season 3 will have a Bal-27 assault rifle as a weapon, as well as a MORS sniper rifle, an AMS1 submachine gun, and the EM1 energy weapon that is from the older game Call of Duty: Advance Warfare. These were some leaked items that were coming to the game.

Warzone will finally be getting its Rebirth Island map yet again which is something many fans were really hoping we’d get in the new update. There is currently no updates to what will come to Call of Duty Warzone mobile.

Modern Warfare III also doesn’t have much else confirmed for Season 3 other than there will most likely be some new maps, some game modes, and also some limited-time content as well. Something that was big during Season 2 of Call of Duty was the collaborations, which included The Walking Dead, Warhammaer 40,000 and more. So hopefully we will see more of those again soon.

There isn’t much else that has been talked about for the Season 3 release, but we will know all of what is new and coming in just another week and a half.

Source.