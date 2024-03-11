Call of Duty Gets Warhammer 40k Skin Bundles

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Warzone is officially getting a new set of skin bundles from Warhammer 40,000. There are many skins players will be able to get from this new collaboration, each one being inspired by characters in Warhammer.

This collaboration is one we didn’t really expect to see happen, but it is one that will make many happy when they see how amazing these new skins are. This collaboration was announced on March 4, but just today, a new trailer was posted on the Warhammer YouTube page.

In the official page posted on Activision’s profile they shared even more insights about what the Warammer 40,000 bundles would look like. Some of the notes from that article will be below.

Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines

Show your loyalty to your Chapter and the Emperor, and adorn yourself like an Angel of Death. This Bundle features two Operator Skins: the “Ultramarines Scout” Skin inspired by the armor of the Ultramarines 10th company, and the “Blood Angels Scout” Skin inspired by the armor of the Blood Angels 10th Company.

The Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor! Event will begin on March 13 and last until March 27, so be sure to log on to get the best out of the event before it ends. The skins will be available instead the in-game store.

For more information, check out Activision’s page, where players can read about everything coming in the new update on Wednesday. Call of Duty is available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.