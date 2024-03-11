Fallout 5 Details Revealed to TV Series Creators

Fans are counting down the days until the live-action Fallout TV series drops on Amazon Prime. Scheduled to premiere in its entirety on April 11, a new trailer was released last week, and while it impressed with its visuals and humor, audiences are wondering where the story will take place in the big scheme of things. In a new interview with Den of Geek, it was revealed that Todd Howard shared numerous details about Fallout 5 with the show’s creators to avoid any overlap with the future title.

The upcoming series is said to feature an entirely new story while still being set in the Fallout universe and timeline. Jonathan Nolan, the show’s director and executive producer, made it clear in the new interview that the series will not feature the same story or characters as Fallout 5.

“[We have] the benefit of beautiful storytelling that Todd and [Bethesda] has contributed to, but we also get to tell an original story within that world,” said Nolan. “As writers and filmmakers, it’s just a dream come true.”

It’s unclear when Fallout 5 will become reality. Fallout 4 was released in 2015, and Howard has gone on record to state that Bethesda would be working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 before working on the long-awaited sequel.

The Fallout series on Amazon will star Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Ella Purnell, and is being produced by Amazon Studios alongside Kilter Films. Jonathan Nolan, best known for his work on the HBO series Westworld, is serving as the show’s executive producer along with Lisa Joy.