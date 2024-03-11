Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat All Legendary Fiends | Classified Intel Guide

Intimidating Legendary Fiends haunt every region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – and these optional bosses aren’t going down without a fight. There are six regions to explore in Rebirth, and by completing Region Intel you’ll eventually unlock the location of a Legendary Fiend. Each fiend is a boss in its own right and defeating them is a chore that’s well worth completing.

Some Legendary Fiends drop materials you’ll need for crafting unique items. Even if you don’t want their drops, you’ll always get a whole lot of XP for fighting these guys. Let’s cut to the chase – here’s how to unlock Legendary Fiends and offer a few tips to help you beat each battle.

You’ll also note that there is no time limit for defeating Legendary Fiends. You can fight them whenever you want – you’ll be able to return to any previous region as you progress in the story. Chapter 12 is a great place to stop and start completing everything you’ve missed so far.

Legendary Fiends can also be re-fought to earn more rewards. Just hold down [Triangle] when you enter their boss arena. You’ll need to take them all out if you’re aiming to complete the many, many quests in Rebirth.

How To Unlock Legendary Fiends

To unlock Legendary Fiend locations, find ALL Lifesprings in a region. This can be 4 or 6 Lifesprings.

in a region. This can be 4 or 6 Lifesprings. To find Lifesprings, activate the Towers marked on your map. You can also listen for owls. A hooting owl will show you the way to a Lifespring when you’re close.

Lifesprings are large green mako crystals. Complete the small minigame when you activate a crystal and don’t miss all the resources. Finding crystals will also unlock Excavation Intel – this is how you unlock additional transmutation recipes.

Classified Intel: Winged Lacertilian of Yore [Grasslands Region]

Quetzalcoatl [Lvl 22]

Weakness: Blizzard

Inflicting enough damage by exploiting its elemental weakness will pressure it. Each time it moves between the air and ground, it will unleash a powerful attack.

Before beginning the fight, equip Blizzard Materia or unlock elemental skills through Folios. Dealing Blizzard elemental damage will pressure it. You’ll also want to equip Healing Materia and bring plenty of healing items before facing off against it.

Use Cloud’s Triple Slash to instantly jump mid-air. As long as you keep attacking, Cloud will remain mid-air – even if the fiend moves, target it and attack to fly across the arena. This is an early fight, so take it slow.

When the Quetzalcoatl switches between air and ground, be prepared for a strong attack. Hold [L1] to guard and avoiding taking high damage.

Drops the Quetzalcoatl Talon. Required to craft the Windmill Gear and complete the ‘Where The Wind Blows’ quest.

Classified Intel: The Whisperer in the Darkness [Junon Region]

Mindflayer [Lvl 26]

Weakness: N/A

Landing synergy abilities will pressure it.

Use Synergy abilities to apply pressure and stagger the Mindflayer. Swap characters often to charge your Synergy attacks – Synergy Attacks are powered by using ABT commands. Any ABT command will increase your Synergy by one point.

Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown [Corel Region]

Tonberry King [Lvl 31]

Weakness: N/A

Inflicting enough damage when its attacks miss will pressure it. When pressured, it will drop its Pristine Crown, leaving the item vulnerable to being stolen. Its special attack renders the target incapacitated and unable to be revived.

Beware of the Tonberry King’s knife, it kills in one hit. It can also unleash a Stop spell. At range, it will launch projectiles that freeze you in place. Once frozen, it will teleport to you and attempt to kill the character instantly.

To pressure Tonberry King, evade its knife attack then use high-damage offensive abilities. When it drops its crown, it will remain pressured and slowly try to retrieve the crown, giving you time to stagger. Use Bonus Rounds (Barret) and Unfettered Fury (Tifa) to deal high stagger damage.

Tonberry King will summon Tonberries to aid it. Defeat the small Tonberries as soon as they appear – ranged attacks with Barret are safer. Watch out for the barrage of paralyzing magic they launch.

To get the Pristine Crown, use Steal after knocking the crown off the King Tonberry’s head. Stealing the Pristine Crown will leave the Tonberry King permanently pressured. The Tonberry King’s Crown is required for Johnny’s Sidequest in Costa Del Sol.

Classified Intel: The Sultan of Stench [Gongaga Region]

The Great Malboro [Lvl 38]

Weakness: Ice

Shattering their mouth will make them susceptible to staggering and prevent them from using Bad Breath. If left unchecked, its mouth will regenerate after a certain amount of time.

When it uses Rancid or Bad Breath, a new target will appear. Target the mouth with Ice Materia to interrupt the attack and pressure. If you allow it to unleash poison breath attacks for too long, it will cover the entire arena in poison haze.

It can also permanently consume a party member until you Stagger it. Keep checking when it performs attacks to see if the Mouth appears. Target it with everything you have to pressure and prevent its powerful poison haze attack.

Defeat it to get the Great Malboro Tendril. This is used to craft the Malboro Orb, an Accessory that extends detrimental status effect duration.

Classified Intel: The Wyvern Awoken [Cosmo Canyon Region]

Jabberwock [Lvl 45]

Weakness: Fire

Inflicting enough damage or exploiting its elemental weakness while Gorgon Shield is active will both pressure the beast and remove the shield.

When Gorgon Shield is up, use all your offensive abilities and target with Fira. Bring cures for Stone and heal your party members as soon as possible if they’re frozen. Stone does not go away unless it is healed or the combat is completed.

When it stomps the ground with Raze or other quake-based attacks, quickly back out of the area. You’ll see yellow particles covering the ground in a circle. Guard if you can’t escape in time – even if you’re mid-air, this attack still seems to land.

Fire Materia alone will be enough to pressure the Jabberwock. Use Bonus Round with Barret or Unfettered Fury to deal more pressure damage.

Classified Intel: Avian Tyrant [Nibel Region]

King Zu [43]

Weakness: Lightning

When it finishes performing its Swan Song, a single attack against it will deal lethal damage. Destroying its wings in the middle of its Swan Song will interrupt the attack and pressure it.

Destroying the wings is the only way to stop the Swan Song ability from charging. Breaking just one wing is enough. Target with all three characters, even using Synergy or Limit Breaks. Swan Song will always kill the party.

Alternatively, use Reraise and allow it to use Swan Song. A single attack after this spell will kill it instantly. Swan Song will also wipe your party when used, so Reraise is incredibly effective here. Use the Raise Materia, Revival Earrings or the Phoenix Summon to survive the attack and defeat the boss.