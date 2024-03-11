Destiny 2 Ghostbusters Collaboration Announced

Destiny 2 is known for having many collaborations and many DLC, but this one isn’t quite what everyone expected. Ghostbusters has officially been announced to be the next available collaboration coming to Destiny 2, bringing different inspired items from the classic ghost movie.

A post was shared on Twitter from the official Destiny 2 account with the caption of “There’s something strange in our neighborhood…” and the image above of what items are going to look like in this collaboration. It is very unique since no content has ever really looked like this within the game, but there’s a first time for everything.

There's something strange in our neighborhood…



Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters 👻 March 19, 2024 pic.twitter.com/C4DvaTuaBn — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 11, 2024

Below the quote is the date to expect the new update, which is March 19, when the collaboration will begin. The reason for this collab is probably due to the fact a new Ghostbusters movie is right around the corner and this is a perfect way for Sony to promote their film in one of their most popular games.

The responses that the collaboration has already received are a bit mixed, bouncing between players being excited for such a cool mix, some old players reinstalling the game to play it once again, and others thinking this mash-up is completely out of place.

The update for Destiny 2 featuring Ghostbusters will roll out on March 19, and players can go explore for themselves on what they think about this collab.

