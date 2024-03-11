Forza Motorsport Update Changes Car Progression System

Last October, Forza Motorsport sped onto PC and Xbox Series X/S, wowing racing sim fans with over 500 vehicles and 20 tracks at launch. Not everything was perfect out the gate, however, as many players had complaints regarding the title’s car progression mechanic.

“Today we’re outlining important changes to the Car Progression mechanic in Forza Motorsport,” reads a blog post on the game’s official website. “These updates will give players freedom to equip the parts they want to install to their car regardless of Car Level, while retaining aspects of the system for those who enjoy it.”

Update 6 will remove the locked part mechanic, meaning that all car parts can be accessed at Car Level 1 for every car in the game. Additionally, players will be able to earn Car Points by leveling up the car or using in-game Credits. The ratio has been announced as 4,500 Credits for 500 Car Points.

Turn 10 Studios initially responded to player criticism in January. Update 6 will go live today, March 11, at 10am PT.

Along with these changes, fans can also look forward to new Multiplayer and Rivals events, four new Car Pass cars, four new Spotlight cars, and the Featured Combustion Tour.

The new Spotlight Cars include:

2014 Alfa Romeo 4C

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4

The new Car Pass cars include:

1983 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsports Silvia Super Silhouette

2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE

2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3

1986 Lotus #12 Team Lotus 98T

Forza Motorsport, the thirteenth main installment in the long-running Forza series, was released in October 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.