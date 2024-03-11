Dragon’s Dogma 2 Won’t Add Multiplayer Capabilities

Capcom would rather you embark on this adventure all by your lonesome.

A whopping 12 years following the release of Dragon’s Dogma for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on the horizon, set to hit PC and modern consoles in only a few short weeks. Despite fans of the first game begging for multiplayer elements in Capcom’s newest title, director Hideaki Itsuno has shot down this dream in a new interview with Automation Media.

“We have not been considering any form of multiplayer for Dragon’s Dogma 2,” Itsuno said. “I think online games have their good sides, just as offline games have their own. But the concept of the original game was to incorporate fun gameplay elements not found in conventional offline games while removing all the “hassles” of online games. This is one of the basic original ideas of the first game that I don’t plan on straying from.”

Fans of massive single fantasy titles are in for a treat, though this decision is sure to rub some the wrong way. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to be Capcom’s first $70 game, and many are waiting with bated breath to see if it’s worth the hefty price tag.

The title’s main story is said to be over 30 hours long, which is similar in length to the first installment. However, completionists will find plenty to keep them busy, with enough content to entertain for 100 hours or more.

“Games allow you to experience fear in a way not possible in the real world. Getting attacked by a monster at night and running away in tatters – these kinds of thrilling experiences are another selling point of Dragon’s Dogma 2,” said Itsuno.

“While such events may be common in fantasy worlds, this game puts emphasis on the enjoyment of entering and becoming involved in another world, so I encourage players to play and experience it for themselves. I hope that those who wish to play the ultimate role-playing game will enjoy Dragon’s Dogma 2 immensely.”

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22. The game’s character creator is already available to download on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam.