Elden Ring YouTuber Discovers Secret Alternate Opening

Elden Ring is a fan favorite for many, and the constant updates and new expansions make it even more exciting. However, one player made their experience even more exciting by finding a completely new secret beginning to the base game.

Thanks to IGN we’re discovering a YouTuber, Sekiro Dubi, who was lucky enough to uncover a scrapped beginning to the game. In their video, viewers will see a new cutscene and a different beginning to Elden Ring, one that was actually in the old version of the game. This new cutscene has Melina and Torrent featured in it.

For those who aren’t familiar with Elden Ring, players start off in the Chapel of Anticipation and soon will die and wake up when the game actually begins. However, Sekiro Dubi discovers a new starting main scene, which takes place at The Stranded Graveyard and will go through the Cave of Knowledge. Players can then start playing through the beach on the West Limgrave. This was definitely an interesting find for Elden Ring fans.

The way the cutscene plays out, players can then begin the journey a bit differently. Instead of like before, players will be able to go off into the Stranded Graveyard, and the alternative opening will give a tiny bit of gameplay that wasn’t there before. It is no lie that other players might try to find the same different opening cutscene to the game and play it out just like Sekiro Dubi did.

Elden Ring is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with a new DLC coming soon.