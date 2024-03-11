Elder Scrolls Fans Discuss What The Game Needs To Be Updated

Elder Scrolls is a game that almost everyone loves, whether that be Elder Scrolls Skyrim or Elder Scrolls Online. However, when it comes to the actual gameplay and graphics, it is no lie that the game could use a bit of an upgrade. Players have taken to different forms of social media to discuss how Elder Scrolls 6 will need an overhaul when it comes to graphics.

Creation Engine has now been a bit considered out dated with the elements it uses, but the studio working on The Elder Scrolls 6 has already confirmed that they are using Creation Engine again and that the game is in early development stages.

While the company using this older developing software isn’t a bad thing, it is still a fact that the game will need a overhauled look and that the engine might not be able to provide what the fans are looking for or expecting.

NikTek – who is big on sharing their thoughts about video games took to Twitter to express what they wish to see from The Elder Scrolls 6 in a tweet.

My Elder Scrolls VI wishlist:



-Reworked Creation Engine so there are no loading screens when entering buildings



-More impacting Choices



-Avoiding Online when Launched



-More natural NPC behavior and AI



-Also not a broken Game at Launch just like Starfield pic.twitter.com/B9tPMBlzYF — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) March 7, 2024

Having no loading screens when entering buildings is something that would be really neat to have as well as the developers overall just taking their time to create a great game. We all know that fans would love to see Elder Scrolls go in a direction to where it is a big kick off like Baldur’s Gate 3. For now, we don’t know much of what to expect from the next game in the franchise, but we can hope they listen to their fans.

The Elder Scrolls is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.