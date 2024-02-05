Has Next Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Been Delayed?

Regardless of your feelings on Mortal Kombat 1, it was one of the biggest releases in 2023, and the game was a big success for NetherRealm Studios. However, the game itself is not “over” for multiple reasons. First, the dev team has been adding new content for gamers to enjoy, such as the “Invasions” mode maps that continually change and the DLC characters that have been slowly released. The first to be released was Omni-Man, and then, in January, we got Quan Chi. The next character, based on previous teasers, is set to be Peacemaker from DC Comics. But there appears to be a pause on that.

As fans have noticed, the new seasons of Mortal Kombat 1 tend to tie into the releases of the new DLC characters. There’s even a “timer” within the game to reveal when the next season is Koming. Er, coming. As you can see in the tweet below, sources report that the season timer has been reset to not end until the 28th of February. So, basically, when the month ends. So that means we likely won’t see Peacemaker in the game until then or early March.

🚨🚨Kombat league count down timer appears to have been extended by 23 additional days! Seemingly cornfirming #Peacemaker delay & keeping the pattern of releasing DLC along side new season.



The new Season 4 release date falls on February 28.



Even though this will be a blow to some fans, there are some positives to note here. First, we can note how this means we do know when the next season will arrive and can prepare for that. Second, we can look forward to the trailers showing off Peacemaker and his moves that’ll arrive “soon enough” to help get fans hyped for his premiere. Third, should he arrive when fans expect, that means that there is a “clear pattern” that will help us predict when the final three DLC characters will arrive later this year.

As for who Peacemaker is, he’s one of the more recent “fan favorite” characters from DC Comics that got a huge boost in popularity due to his being put in the Suicide Squad via the DCEU film. John Cena played him in the film and was so good that James Gunn, who directed and wrote the film, wrote out a TV series dedicated to him on Max. It was one of the streaming services’ biggest hits, and thus, he’s been popping up all over the place. That includes being reintroduced into DC Comics as one of the “helpers” to Amanda Waller.

So, his showing up to fight other Kombatants will be an interesting thing to behold. Hopefully, we’ll get his release date announcement soon.