Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectible In ‘Jet Run 1’ | Badge Challenge Guide

How to use the Jet Run Badge in Super Mario Wonder, and how to find every collectible in the Jet Run 1 Badge Challenge.

Not all badges in Super Mario Wonder are designed to be straight upgrades to your abilities. Some slightly alter the difficulty of each level, whilst others grant incredibly powerful bonuses with serious downsides. The Jet Run badge is one of the latter, and it also just so happens to be locked behind one of the harder levels in World 1.

Like most badges, Jet Run is locked behind a Badge Challenge level, and this one may cost you a few lives. Like a standard level, ‘Jet Run 1’ has your usual suite of collectibles, and in this guide, we are going to walk you through how to grab them all.

Jet Run Badge

The Jet Run badge is one of the tricker badges to control. It allows Mario and his pals to run faster and even jump off of thin air. However, there are downsides. The biggest is that you are at a constant sprint, making you far harder to control. This badge has very specific uses, and you want to grab for when those situations arise.

Purple Coin #1

Like most levels, your first Purple Coin is quite close to the start of the level. You will see some gold coins that are arching. These are here to give you a visual indicator as to when you should air-jump. Your second lot of coins will end in a Purple Coin, so be sure to time your jump to grab it.

Purple Coin #2

The second Purple Coin is very close to the first, only this time, you need to time your jump in a different way. The coin is below you after you run off the edge of the platform. Time your jump so you hit the button the moment Mario touches that Purple Coin. This will launch you to safety. Jump too early and you miss the Purple Coin. Jump too late and you die.

Purple Coin #3

The final Purple Coin is at the end of a difficult platforming section. There are four back-to-back diagonal platforms. To the right of the final platform is the final Purple Coin. Time your jumps perfectly to navigate this obstacle course and then jump at the end of your reach to nab the coin. Picking up the coin is fairly easy – actually getting to the coin is far more difficult.

Flag & Wonder Seed

To nab the top of the flagpole all you have to do is use the diagonal platform to Jet Run up and jump to get enough height to reach the top. It’s fairly straightforward. Don’t mess it up, otherwise, you will be forced to go through the level again to get the flag bonus.

