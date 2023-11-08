Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectible In ‘Wall-Jump Climb 1’ | Badge Challenge Guide

How to collect every collectible in the Wall-Jump 1 Badge Challenge in Super Mario Wonder.

Badges in Super Mario Wonder open the game up to vast amounts of experimentation and player expression. Whilst some make the game more difficult, and others simply make it easier, there are many that add new mechanics for Mario and the gang to mess around with.

To unlock these badges you are required to complete Badge Challenges, which often act as tutorials for each badge. These levels also include collectibles like regular stages, and in this guide, we are going to walk you through how to collect every collectible in ‘Wall-Jump Climb 1’.

Wall-Jump Climb Badge

This badge is incredibly powerful and may very well be one of your default badges for a large portion of the game. This badge allows Mario and pals to jump off walls and instead of being launched in the opposite direction, simply pushes you up. This only works for the first jump against a wall, however. This badge lets you climb up to higher locations far more easily, and the game is more than happy to hide secrets behind this badge later on too. Very valuable.

Purple Coin #1

The first Purple Coin is hard to miss as it is in plain sight shortly after the level starts. Once you have climbed onto your first set of blocks, look to the left. Jump over, wall-climb, and grab the coin. Easy.

Purple Coin #2

The second Purple Coin is trickier to get but impossible to miss. It is immediately after your first coin, only this time, slightly off-screen to your right. You can jump onto the rotating block with the talking flower to get enough height to reach the coin. We found it far easier to sprint-jump over this block, wall-climb the far wall, and then wall-jump towards the Purple Coin. This got us more than enough height and momentum to reach the coin without having to time our jump on the rotating block.

Purple Coin #3

This coin is designed to encourage you to think outside the box and to experiment with the badge’s mechanics. Once you are at the flagpole, look to your left. You will see some coins trailing off the top of the screen. This is a hint that something is up there. Spoiler, it’s the final Purple Coin. Sprint-jump towards the wall, wall-climb, and then wall-jump to reach the hidden Purple Coin.

Flag & Wonder Seed

Once the final Purple Coin has been collected, return to the coloured blocks near the flagpole. Sprint-jump and spin to reach the top of the pole. This will reward you with a flag bonus and a Wonder Seed.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.