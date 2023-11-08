Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectible In ‘Parachute Cap 1’ | Badge Challenge Guide

Super Mario Wonder slowly introduces new mechanics through the badge system and badge challenges. Here's every collectible in Parachute Cap 1.

Outside of regular levels, Super Mario Wonder has Badge Challenges. These stages often act as light tutorials – a means to introduce you to new mechanics in a fairly safe environment. However, these levels also contain collectibles to test your mastery of these new-found mechanics.

As the name implies, these Badge Challenges all revolve around specific badges, and completing them will unlock new badges for you to use in your adventures. You will need to collect all Purple Coins, reach the top of the flag pole, and complete the stage in order to get 100% completion, like regular stages. Unlike regular stages, you can’t pick your badge and you always start as little Mario.

More Super Mario Wonder content:

Beginner Tips | What Do Flower Coins Do? | Every Character & Their Differences | Welcome To Flower Kingdom Guide

Parachute Badge

This badge allows characters to slow their descent. This lets you extend your jumps among other things. Simply help RB to activate the ability. Depending on the character you are playing, the visual effect will change, but the result is mechanically identical.

Purple Coin #1

When you first start the level, look for a blue flower. Jump up and hit it to spawn rotating platforms and a Purple Coin to your right. Time you jump to land on them and collect the Purple Coin.

Purple Coin #2

The next landmass contains another blue flower. Jump up and grab it to spawn more platforms and another Purple Coin. Use your newly discovered Parachute Badge to glide over and grab it.

Purple Coin #3, Flag, & Wonder Seed

The final Purple Coin, like all the others, requires you to hit a nearby blue flower. This will spawn the Purple Coin out of sight, near the top of the flagpole. It will also spawn a moving platform. Jump onto the platform and time your running jump so you launch yourself off the platform at the end of the platform’s movement. Use your parachute to slow your fall. Grab the coin and hold ‘right’ to glide to the flagpole. You should have more than enough height to reach the top. This will secure the final coin, flag, and Wonder Seed.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.