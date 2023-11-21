Atomic Heart Limbo DLC Gives Us Another Look Into The Bizarre Ecosystem

Atomic Heart certainly had gained quite a following upon its release. Fans who enjoyed the game were also pleased to know that the developers over at Mundfish were not just dropping the game after its launch into the marketplace. Instead, they would continue seeing content added to the mix through DLC. We already had the first DLC, Annihilation Instinct, back in August of this year. But now, during winter, we will receive the next major DLC release, Limbo. It’s another step back into this bizarre area, and if you had fun with Limbo during the base game, then get ready for another serving.

Mundfish has teased Limbo about playing a big role in the next DLC, and today, a new teaser has dropped. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t offer us much insight into what we can embark on. Instead, it’s just another brief glimpse into the ecosystem. After all, Limbo’s ecosystem is quite something to take in. So, even if we’re not getting too much here, any new look into this area is likely more than welcomed by fans of the game. The developers noted that they wanted players to get another look at the extraordinary beauty and what you’re about to encounter in the game as we continue on with the storyline.

This DLC is set to take place after the long ending. We won’t spoil anything here if you haven’t finished the base game or if this teaser intrigues you to pick up a copy of Atomic Heart. But if you have finished, you will want to note that our main protagonist is not quite done with his journey yet. Instead, we’ll find that P-3 will be waking up in Limbo. But again, just what he’s up against in this new narrative remains to be seen. If Limbo has taught us anything, even with this teaser alone, you never know what will come up in the area.

We’re still awaiting the release date for Atomic Heart’s Limbo DLC. All we know right now is that the developers are pressing forward with a launch sometime this winter. Meanwhile, if you haven’t picked up Atomic Heart, this is an FPS game set in an alternative timeline. In the game, we’re following a special agent in the Soviet Union, a country that has thrived with various technological inventions. However, we soon find out that these various androids created by humanity have revolted.

Fortunately, Atomic Heart is also widely accessible, with the game being released for both last-generation and current-generation platforms. Players can purchase a copy of the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game. You can view that coverage here; the latest DLC teaser video can be viewed below.