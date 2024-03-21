Baldur’s Gate 3 Developers Said The Game Won’t Get DLC Or A Sequel

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the biggest releases of 2023 last year, the game having won game of the year at the Game Awards. This Dungeons and Dragons style roleplaying game is one that all kinds of gamers got into, further it was their preferred style or not. This game introduced many to the D&D franchise, but sadly it seems we won’t be getting anymore from the developers for this series.

Larian Studios has spoken out saying that they won’t be making any DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 and that the game also won’t be getting a fourth installment. If it was to get another installment, it won’t be coming from the same development studio.

Tom Butler, who is he senior product manager at Larian Studios said, “We’ll carry on patching for a while and then we’re all going to take a holiday and then we’ll figure out what we do next but at the moment, we genuinely have discussions. We want to do more. We don’t know what yet.”

It is uncertain what Larian Studios will be working on next considering that Baldur’s Gate 3 was their biggest big yet. Before this game, they were known for developing Divinity, so they could definitely develop another title within that franchise.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Deluxe Edition of the game is shipping out to those who ordered it so be on the lookout for yours as it should be coming into the mail soon.

