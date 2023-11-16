Redfall Devs Still Strive To Turn The Game Around

Redfall was a game that Microsoft had helped hype up before its launch. This was one of the first big exclusives to land on the Xbox Series X/S platform. When Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media, it came with Arkane Studios, a team known for delivering immersive single-player video game titles. Their backlog included the likes of Dishonored and Prey. But the latest release would take players into a multiplayer gameplay experience as they battled against hungry vampires. Again, leading up to the launch, there was quite a bit of excitement about the game, but that quickly cooled off when it was released.

Fans and critics alike were not fans of the gameplay experience. It resulted in plenty of backlash, and while Arkane was not going to be disbanded over this game, the studio wouldn’t give up on it. There’s a push to see Redfall redeemed; we even reported on that earlier this past month. We discussed how Bethesda sought a redemption arc for Redfall rather than seeing the game pushed aside. Likewise, we discussed the game in its past big update on whether it was finally worth playing.

It’s an uphill battle for Arkane, and the credit is there for not dropping this game altogether. A new update has just been released for players that might give them a reason to try it out again. This is the game’s third big update, including a brand-new weapon. The weapon is a new UV-powered, Unrivaled Sniper Rifle called the Basilisk. This weapon will allow players to petrify vampires after being hit. However, it’s noted that this won’t affect recently petrified enemies or those immune to petrification.

Likewise, you can find that the Basilisk will drop anywhere Unrivaled items are eligible. Meanwhile, the chance of this item dropping will be higher from Bellwether-themed containers in the open world and vampire nests. Beyond the new weapon, a slew of balances and fixes were made to the game.

These fixes include limiting certain enemies spawning in the open world until players reach specific levels or complete missions. Likewise, some general fixes to the gameplay will range from character-specific issues like Layla’s Psychic Shockwave no longer triggering multiple times from vampire lunge attacks or co-op players losing their crouching ability when exiting a nest.

This update just launched today, so we’ll have to see if these adjustments are enough to bring some players back into the game. Only time will tell for now, but if you’re interested in the full update patch notes, the breakdown can be viewed right here.