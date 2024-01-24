Splatoon 3 Finally Reveals Release Date For Side Order DLC

2023 was an interesting year for Splatoon 3. For example, the traditional Splatfests didn’t occur every month due to the arrival of the Big Run events and other things that were happening at the time. The arrival of the new “seasons” also helped welcome new content and items for players to enjoy. But when it came to “weirdness,” the announcement of the two-part DLC had fans scratching their heads from the moment it was announced. Why? Because it was weirdly handled, and the releases of both parts were called into question many times over.

The first part of the DLC, “Return to Inkopolis,” was unveiled at the first Nintendo Direct of 2023 and was slated to come out in “Spring 2023,” and then, basically the next day, they announced it would drop in just a few weeks. So why didn’t they say that before? Then, there was the reveal that the game’s story DLC, titled “Side Order,” would come out “later,” and then would be revealed not to drop until 2024! So they made fans wait basically a year before getting their hands on it.

Thankfully for us all, the team at Squid Research Labs has announced that the Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC will drop on February 22nd. That means you only have to wait less than a month to get it. They even dropped a little trailer highlighting your character’s “arrival” in the mysterious World of Order.

SRL Big Newsroom here with an exciting announcement! Side Order, Wave 2 of the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass paid DLC, is coming at you on Thursday, February 22nd. Join up with new faces and old friends to escape the world of order! pic.twitter.com/ap9ORzxtMZ — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 24, 2024

For those who missed the info dumps about the content, the Side Order story features your character arriving in the “World of Order” and going to a spire that towers within it. Why? Because everyone’s favorite Octoling, Marina, is trapped in there, her BFF Pearl has gotten you, via her robot drone, to go into it to get her back.

The tall tower has many floors, but you won’t be helpless or alone as you ascend it. Alongside Pearl, another Octoling attached to Marina will be there, and both will help you get through the levels. Plus, as you beat every level, you’ll get data chips to help improve your stats and skills so you can better fight off the unique monsters that reside within this place!

But the best part is that even when you beat the content, the DLC is replayable! You can try out new combinations to see if you can reach the top of the spire faster! So, the wait will hopefully be worth it.