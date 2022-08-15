Nintendo’s Kyoto Headquarters Reports a Fire

Just because you think you know what will happen to you in your life doesn’t mean it actually will go to plan. According to reports from Japan, the Big N’s development headquarters in Kyoto had a fire break out earlier today. Thankfully, we can say that the damage was minimal and that no one was hurt.

There are still details being sought out as to what happened, but apparently, a fire may have been started on the third floor of the building due to a charging item. Again, details are still being sought out on this front. However, the fire did burn certain things in the immediate area like desks and chairs. However, the employees were quick to act, and as a result, the fire was put out. The Fire Department was still brought in, but merely as a precaution and to seek out the true source of the fire.

With many still remembering the Kyoto Animation arson attack which took place a few years back, many instantly feared the worst. We’re all glad that nothing substantial was destroyed and that no one was hurt during the fire.

Nintendo has been having a record year, reporting that all of their 1st party games that have come out this year have been million-sellers, and more of those titles are on the way including Splatoon 3, which many fans are very eager to see release next month.

There is also the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet later this November, which will be a major step forward for the franchise due to its completely open world, new ways of doing multiplayer within the title, and more. Plus, the company has a lot of major 3rd party titles coming out during the rest of the year, headlined by none other than Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

No matter what way you slice it, Nintendo is going to end this year how it started–strong. If they could keep things from burning, though, that would be great.

Source: NHK