Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Get Prequel Book

When it comes to video games, there are many ways to help build up the hype for a title, and some of them go in different directions than you might expect. We all know about things like social media campaigns, or giving out free demos and such, but there is more that can be done if the right franchise is in the spotlight. For example, the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor title is one that many are looking forward to. Mainly because the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was a surprisingly deep, difficult, and fun title overall. So the sequel announcement was very worthwhile indeed.

The thing that surprised many though was that there as apparently going to be a 5-year time jump between the original game and the sequel. That’s a lot of time to not have anything go on with one of the remaining Jedi, wouldn’t you say? Well, the team behind the game apparently felt so too, as such, there is now going to be prequel to the game in the form of a book. The novel, titled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, will come out before Survivor releases next year, and will help bridge the gap between the two games.

Furthermore, they confirmed that Cal Kestis will be the protagonist, and the rest of the Mantis crew will be there as well, so it’ll be a true story to show what’s gone on from one game to the next.

As for who is going to be writing this novel, that would be Sam Maggs. You might know of that name because they worked on comics for multiple major publishers, and have had video game experience in terms of writing for them. They were on the team that wrote for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and were part of the squad who wrote for the upcoming Knights of the Old Republic Remake. Though obviously their position in that game is in question due to the potential shifts going on.

Regardless, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a very anticipated title, and due to the time skip, many are wondering what all is going to happen within the title and who might show up. Many have noted that since with the time skip Cal would be in the same position as Obi-Wan Kenobi is during his recent Disney+ show, that the legendary Jedi might show up, but that’s not confirmed.

We do know that the Inquisitors are still going to be a threat, and that Cal will lose his lightsaber to them at some point. Thus, he seeks out someone who is in a tube for some reason, but no one is sure who it is yet. It’s going to be a long wait for that game, so hopefully this book will satisfy fans when it arrives.

